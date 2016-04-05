Musikmesse 2016: Pioneer reveals TORAIZ SP-16 sampler, complete with Dave Smith analogue filters

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Pioneer has revealed an impressive-looking new sampler and step sequencer, the TORAIZ SP-16, ahead of the Musikmesse show in Frankfurt.

It's built around 16 powerful sampler engines and, most excitingly, Dave Smith Instruments-created analogue filters based on the esteemed Prophet-6 synth. TORAIZ can be used as a stand-alone unit if required and quantized via Pro DJ Link.

Samples are loaded via USB or from internal memory, and patterns are then created, tweaked and triggered in the 16-step sequencer using a 7-inch colour touch-screen and multi-coloured performance pads.

Dave Smith himself comments, "When Pioneer DJ approached us about collaborating on one of their products, we were very excited. Given their expertise and deep knowledge of the DJ market, we knew that it was bound to be interesting."

"And when they asked us to adapt our filters from the Prophet-6, we immediately saw that it was going to be a great fit."

The TORAIZ SP-16 can be yours at a RRP of £1,279/€1,599 from this summer. We'll bring you a dollar price points as soon as we have confirmation. In the meantime, check the video above to see the unit in action or watch below for an interview with Dave Smith himself.

KEY FEATURES OF THE TORAIZ SP-16