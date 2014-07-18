Pioneer announces PLX-1000 turntable

Those who thought that traditional turntables were dying a death in the DJ market forgot to tell Pioneer, which has just announced the PLX-1000 high-torque direct drive turntable.

Given its design, comparisons with the legendary Technics 1200 are inevitable - even Pioneer is calling it a "modern classic" with a "familiar layout" - but the company also reckons it's made some "next generation improvements".

The headline features are below, and you can find out more on the Pioneer DJ website. Price and release date to be confirmed.

Pioneer PLX-1000 key features