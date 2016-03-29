Novation's Launchpad lands in your browser

Launchpad Intro: fire it up when the boss isn't looking...

We've seen hardware and app versions of Novation's Launchpad down the years, and now there's a new edition that works in your web browser.

Known as Launchpad Intro, the pads on this online version can be triggered either from your QWERTY keyboard or Launchpad hardware. It comes loaded up with the elements of Harry Coade's track Found Sound, all ready for you to start remixing.

You can start jamming on Launchpad Intro on the Novation website. Watch Harry Coade performing Found Sound on his Launchpad Pro below.