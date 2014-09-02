New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2014)
JBL Series 3 LSR308
Future Music and Computer Music publish reviews of brand new synths, software, interfaces and other associated music-making gear every month.
Here we've collated all of the reviews to appear in their pages and on the site throughout the last month - these were originally published in Computer Music 208/209 and Future Music 282/283.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Great value for money, excellent low-end extension and capable of very high volumes."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 282)
Elektron Analog RYTM
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The RYTM sounds massive, it's inspiring and addictive and the sequencer is hugely versatile."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 282)
Korg RK100S
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A high-quality and versatile keytar/ vocoder that looks and sounds great. Highly recommended."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 282)
Sinevibes Flow
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Sinevibes almost always hits the mark, but Flow is one of its best yet. Windows musicians would be right to feel envious..."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 208)
Universal Audio Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ Plug-In Collection
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Amazing as a plugin, but pair it with an Apollo and the Unison functionality makes this the absolute greatest EQ/preamp recording combination in computer music."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 208)
Antares Auto-Tune EFX 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There are better options for getting natural results, but EFX 3 is a bargain for creative auto-tuning in electronic genres."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 208)
Arturia Vox Continental V
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A gorgeous recreation of the most famous transistor organ ever made, with plenty of modern add-ins taking it far beyond."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 208)
Waves Vitamin Sonic Enhancer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"here are better-sounding multiband exciters, but Vitamin's easy controls and processes make it one to check out."
3.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 208)
Vengeance Sound Tapestop
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Fantastic for conventional tape and vinyl stop sounds, plus less recognisable pitch and filter wobbling effects."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 208)
AudioThing Valve Filter VF-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An impressive Moog filter emulation for a simply bargainous price, though it could do with more modulation options."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 208)
Soniccouture The Attic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An interesting and diverse roster of sampled analogue curios that operate well and sound (mostly) gorgeous."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 208)
Eisenberg Einklang
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This modelling, morphing synthesiser makes its intriguing new technology easy to use - perhaps too easy, in fact - sounds great and comes in at a very agreeable price."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 208)
Modartt Pianoteq 5 Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Pianoteq keeps improving in sound quality. Those still bemoaning its inauthenticity must be hearing a different instrument!"
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 208)
sE Electronics X1D
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An excellent and solidly built microphone that fits its remit well and happily goes beyond it."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 283)
Fender Passport Studio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Appropriately flat-sounding, true studio monitors, which also break down into a portable package."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 283)
Moog Music Theremini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Theremini's take on an old theme makes for a fun and interesting package."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 283)
XILS Lab XILS 4 Synthesizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fantastic emulation of a classic synth that gives far more than the sum of its parts."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 283)
Roland System-1 Plug-Out Synthesizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It may be small but it sounds huge and the Plug-Out architecture makes it a great investment. Killer!"
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 283)
Apogee Quartet
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Top-grade audio conversion and easy connectivity to computer and iOS systems alike - but at a price."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 283)
