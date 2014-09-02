New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (September 2014)

Future Music and Computer Music publish reviews of brand new synths, software, interfaces and other associated music-making gear every month.

Here we've collated all of the reviews to appear in their pages and on the site throughout the last month - these were originally published in Computer Music 208/209 and Future Music 282/283.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Great value for money, excellent low-end extension and capable of very high volumes."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: JBL Series 3 LSR308 review

(Reviewed in Future Music issue 282)

BUY: JBL Series 3 LSR308 currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass