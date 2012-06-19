Native Instruments Massive, Razor and FM8 are half price

Whenever we ask bass music artists which soft synths they favour, three Native Instruments products are invariably among those mentioned: Massive, Razor, and FM8.

Native Instruments Bass Invaders press release

Native Instruments today announced a 7-day sales special on three of the instruments that have helped to define the bass music genre: MASSIVE, RAZOR, and FM8. From June 18th to 24th, 2012, the three synthesizers will be available exclusively at the NI Online Shop for half price - or as a bundle costing $199 / 179 EUR.

The BASS INVADERS products have become absolutely essential tools for many bass music producers. MASSIVE is renowned for its heavy basses, utilizing Wave Scanning oscillators that generate sounds of both a digital and an analog aesthetic. RAZOR, developed by Berlin artist Errorsmith and Native Instruments, has an architecture based on additive synthesis, with a precise and aggressive sound perfectly suited to contemporary bass music. FM8 completes the trio with its instantly-recognizable dynamic and digital character.

The sales special is supported by a new video featuring LA's renowned bass music pioneers 12th Planet and Flinch. In the video, they discuss their use of MASSIVE, RAZOR and other NI instruments, and talk about their own experience in the dubstep and bass music scene. MASSIVE and RAZOR users can download a selection of presets from both artists for free from the campaign landing page. The BASS INVADERS special is also featured on the KOMPLETE Facebook page, with further preset sounds and tutorial videos.

'Bass music' has become a catch all term for numerous contemporary electronic musical styles, unified by a central force - bass.

Encompassing genres such as drum and bass, dubstep, techno, garage, grime, funky and beyond, bass music has exploded in popularity over the past few years, and has broken out of the underground to embrace a vast new audience. NI has been at the forefront of the bass music continuum thanks to the innovative sound designers and cutting edge musicians who have developed the essential go-to tools of the trade.

When bought in the NI Online Shop before June 24th 2012, MASSIVE and FM8 both cost $99.50 / 89.50 EUR, while RAZOR is available for $39.50 / 34.50 EUR. All three products can be bought as a bundle for $199 / 179 EUR during the offer period.