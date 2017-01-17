NAMM 2017: This blurry image shows "something new" from Elektron

NAMM 2017: Having released its Analog Heat and Analog Drive units in the latter part of 2016, the smart money might have been on Elektron having a fairly quiet NAMM Show. The company looks set to defy expectations, though, teasing another new product (we assume) with a blurry image and by saying that "we want to show you something new".

Feel free to speculate on what the "something" might be. It looks like there are lights and a display on there, but that doesn't really give us much to go on. All will be revealed, we suspect, at the end of this week.