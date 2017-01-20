NAMM 2017: Focusrite reveals its new eight-channel, ADAT-piping mic preamps

NAMM 2017: Connecting through ADAT optical, Focusrite's Scarlett OctoPre and OctoPre Dynamic each add up to eight high quality mic/line inputs and eight analogue line outputs to any ADAT-equipped audio interface.

Both Scarlett OctoPres feature eight second generation Scarlett mic preamps, all capable of receiving mic and line level sources, two of them also packing instrument inputs "with plenty of headroom to handle even seriously hot pickups without clipping or unwanted distortion", we're told. Precision converters offer 109dB of dynamic range, while dual ADAT ports deliver eight input channels at up to 24-bit/96kHz or four channels at up to 192kHz.

Five-segment metering on every channel gives an overview of input levels from the front panel, which are adjusted using - ahem - "new generation gain controls". Oh, and 48V phantom power is an option on every channel, natch.

The Scarlett OctoPre Dynamic adds to the standard model with eight channels of digital-to-analogue conversion on dual ADAT inputs, and per-channel analogue compression. This last is a simple soft-knee affair, with just a single knob controlling the effect and the More button doubling the presumably fairly low ratio. Focusrite describes the sound of the compressor as "natural and transparent".

The Focusrite Scarlett OctoPre and OctoPre Dynamic are available now, priced £379.99 and £579.99. Find out more on the Focusrite website.