NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Make Noise 0-Coast synth will let you "orbit around your musical planet"

NAMM 2016: When new synths are launched, we're used to receiving reams of technical data and page-long spec lists, so it's refreshing to hear Make Noise describe its new 0-Coast simply as an instrument that will enable you to "orbit around your musical planet".

The company is best known for its modular gear, but the 0-Coast is a standalone, single-voice desktop synth that's designed to be easier to use.

Find out more in the video above, and expect the 0-Coast to launch in two to three months priced at $499. We're assuming that specs will soon be available on the Make Noise website.