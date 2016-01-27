NAMM 2016: Sonivox's Singles are bite-sized plugin instruments that cost less than a night out

So, what's it to be: a few drinks or a new software instrument?

NAMM 2016: Sonivox has a theory that a lot of people end up paying top-whack for virtual instruments and then not using all of their features and patches. That's hardly cost-effective, so the company's solution is to release Singles, a range of affordable plugins that put the focus on one type of sound each.

Prices start at $20, but Sonivox is keen to stress that Singles' ease of use and affordability doesn't come at the expense of sound quality. "Forget for a minute that these instruments cost less than going out for lunch, or are easily programmed with a slick interface," says Jennifer Hruska, Director of Content Development for inMusic Brands, which owns Sonivox. "The bottom line is they sound incredible and are really fun to play!"

There are currently five titles in the range - Harpsichord, Blue Jay Drums, Classic Bass, Bright Electric Guitar and Harmonica - but we're told to expect 35 more in the coming months.

The key features are below, and you can find out more on the Sonivox website.

Sonivox Singles features