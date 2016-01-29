NAMM 2016: Can the Aston Halo reflection filter run rings around the competition?

Aston Microphones has set out to redefine the humble reflection filter with the release of the new Aston Halo.

Concerned with what it believes to be a 'market awash with an ageing design', the Brit firm has developed a brand new filter that uses a new lightweight patented acoustic material. The Halo promises a far greater amount of isolation due to the increased surface area of the filter.

Highlights:

Radically improved isolation

360 degree filtering (vertical, not just horizontal plane)

Much bigger surface area (approx. 40% bigger than main competitor, and ridges almost double this again)

More linear absorption

Incredibly lightweight

Proprietary 'easy-mount' hardware

The Aston Halo reflection filter is available now for £199. For more information go to the Aston Microphones website.