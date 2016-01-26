NAMM 2016: Avid and Focusrite are working together on… something

NAMM 2016: Having previously collaborated on the original Mbox interface and Control|24 console, Pro Tools developer Avid and audio expert Focusrite have revealed that they're "in deep discussions" once more.

We'll find out what they'll be doing together in due course, but for now, Focusrite CEO Dave Froker says: "We want to make the experience of using Focusrite hardware and Pro Tools software together the best possible experience for all our customers. Avid recognises Focusrite as an ideal companion to Pro Tools and Focusrite recognise Pro Tools as the most mature professional recording platform for new Focusrite customers to adopt."

Make of that what you will, and also take note of what Tim Carroll, Avid's VP of audio products has to say: "Avid is committed to giving artists the tools they need to create the best-sounding audio possible. Focusrite shares that passion and is a key strategic addition to the rapidly growing number of leading technology providers that are using the Avid Connectivity Toolkit and Avid certification programs to develop solutions with that goal in mind. Focusrite interfaces provide the ideal hardware solution for Pro Tools."

We're told to expect more information on the collaboration in the Spring.