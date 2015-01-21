NAMM 2015: Peavey unveils Dark Matter and RBN speakers

NAMM 2015: Peavey has announced the arrival of two new sets of pro audio speakers for this year's NAMM, including the Dark Matter and RBN ranges.

Peavey is promising that the new DSP-loaded Dark Matter enclosures "produce crystal clear professional audio" and makes the bold claim that they will outperform any existing enclosures in their category. The four-model series includes the DM112 and DM115 bi-amped speakers, plus DM115 and DM118 subwoofers.

Elsewhere, the RBN series enclosures take Peavey's lauded ribbon drivers (usually the preserve of studio environs) and applies the technology to the live arena in two speaker models (the RBN 110 and RBN 112) and two subwoofer options, the RBN 215 and RBN 118.

Browse the gallery to view the full press release and feature list for each model.