NAMM 2015: Peavey unveils Dark Matter and RBN speakers
Introduction
NAMM 2015: Peavey has announced the arrival of two new sets of pro audio speakers for this year's NAMM, including the Dark Matter and RBN ranges.
Peavey is promising that the new DSP-loaded Dark Matter enclosures "produce crystal clear professional audio" and makes the bold claim that they will outperform any existing enclosures in their category. The four-model series includes the DM112 and DM115 bi-amped speakers, plus DM115 and DM118 subwoofers.
Elsewhere, the RBN series enclosures take Peavey's lauded ribbon drivers (usually the preserve of studio environs) and applies the technology to the live arena in two speaker models (the RBN 110 and RBN 112) and two subwoofer options, the RBN 215 and RBN 118.
Browse the gallery to view the full press release and feature list for each model.
Peavey DM112
PRESS RELEASE: January 21, 2015, Meridian, MS — Today Peavey Electronics® continues its legacy of innovation in the pro audio market with the introduction of its new Dark Matter™ speaker enclosures.
In 1975, Peavey revolutionized the working man’s loudspeaker with the SP®1. Now, Peavey does it again with the Dark Matter series of enclosures. Thanks to its new advanced DSP-equipped power section, the Dark Matter series outperforms any existing enclosure in its category. These high-S.P.L. (Sound Pressure Level) enclosures feature modern styling and come in four available models: the DM™ 112, DM 115, DM 118 Subwoofer and DM 115 Subwoofer.
The Dark Matter LCD display and associated selector knob allow users to choose various parameters of operation for the DSP-based EQ. This includes bass and treble control access, as well as EQ presets for different applications or speaker positions/locations. These presets provide users with a highly flexible method of configuring the powered speaker system for a specific use with minimal time and effort.
Fan cooled for maximum reliability, the DM 112 and DM 115 feature Peavey's exclusive Quadratic Throat Waveguide™ technology that helps deliver pristine, precise sound. The DM 118 and DM 115 Subwoofers provide powerful low end with fully adjustable KOSMOS® for increased bass impact, and feature forced air-cooled power amps for optimum reliability.
The ultra-reliable Dark Matter series enclosures are built tough with steel grilles and rugged injection molded cabinets. Their convenient design allows for use as floor monitors or pole-mounted speakers. Perfect for band, DJ or other musical applications, the Dark Matter enclosures produce crystal clear professional audio.
Features:
- Two-way bi-amplified powered speaker system
- 12” heavy-duty woofer
- DX™14 compression driver, with 1.4 inch titanium diaphragm
- Fan cooled for maximum reliability
- Patented Quadratic Throat Waveguide™ technology, 110 by 80 degree coverage
- XLR/1/4” TRS input
- A Mic/Line switch provides for two different gain settings
- XLR output
- Rugged plastic injection-molded trapezoidal enclosure
- Cabinet has rear corner angled sides for floor monitor use
- Full-coverage perforated steel grilles with powder coat finish
- Pole mount molded-in for 1 3/8” diameter poles
- DM 112 Dimensions (HxWxD): 25.13” x 14.63” x 14.38; Weight: 37 lbs
Peavey DM115
- DM 115 Dimensions (HxWxD): 27.94" x 16.75" x 15.06; Weight: 42 lbs
Features:
- Two-way bi-amplified powered speaker system
- 12” heavy-duty woofer
- DX™14 compression driver, with 1.4 inch titanium diaphragm
- Fan cooled for maximum reliability
- Patented Quadratic Throat Waveguide™ technology, 110 by 80 degree coverage
- XLR/1/4” TRS input
- A Mic/Line switch provides for two different gain settings
- XLR output
- Rugged plastic injection-molded trapezoidal enclosure
- Cabinet has rear corner angled sides for floor monitor use
- Full-coverage perforated steel grilles with powder coat finish
- Pole mount molded-in for 1 3/8” diameter poles
- DM 115 Dimensions (HxWxD): 27.94” x 16.75” x 15.06; Weight: 42 lbs
Peavey DM115 Subwoofer
- DM 115 Subwoofer Dimensions (HxWxD): 24.25" x 16.75" x 23"; Weight: 71 lbs/32.2 kg
Features:
- Vented bass powered subwoofer enclosure
- 15” heavy duty woofer
- Power amp has forced air cooling for maximum reliability
- Internal line level low-pass/high-pass crossover network
- Fully adjustable KOSMOS® for increased bass impact
- XLR/1/4” combo jack input
- Two high-pass XLR outputs, one full range thru XLR output
- Phase switch for phase reversal of subwoofer
- Ground lift for lifting cable shield from ground
- Full-coverage heavy-duty perforated steel grill
- Steel handles
- Compact dimensions for a 15” woofer based sub
- Threaded pole mount with speaker pole included
- DM 115 Subwoofer Dimensions (HxWxD): 24.25” x 16.75” x 23”; Weight: 71 lbs/32.2 kg
Peavey DM118 Subwoofer
- DM 118 Subwoofer Dimensions (HxWxD): 25.75" x 19.75" x 23"
Features:
- Vented bass powered subwoofer enclosure
- 15” heavy duty woofer
- Power amp has forced air cooling for maximum reliability
- Internal line level low-pass/high-pass crossover network
- Fully adjustable KOSMOS® for increased bass impact
- XLR/1/4” combo jack input
- Two high-pass XLR outputs, one full range thru XLR output
- Phase switch for phase reversal of subwoofer
- Ground lift for lifting cable shield from ground
- Full-coverage heavy-duty perforated steel grill
- Steel handles
- Compact dimensions for a 15” woofer based sub
- Threaded pole mount with speaker pole included
- DM 118 Subwoofer Dimensions (HxWxD): 25.75” x 19.75” x 23”
Peavey RBN 110
PRESS RELEASE: January 21, 2015, Meridian, MS — Pro audio leader Peavey Electronics® is proud to release the RBN™ series of speaker enclosures.
Driven by highly efficient, revolutionary power amps designed specifically for powered speaker enclosures, the RBN series consists of the RBN 110/RBN 112 speaker enclosures and the RBN 215/RBN 118 powered subwoofers.
The RBN 110/RBN 112 speaker enclosures are top quality, ultra-reliable loudspeakers. Unique to the RBN 110/RBN 112 are Peavey’s world-class ribbon drivers. Used in studio environments for decades, Peavey has developed a method for applying this high-quality sound technology to live applications. The result is crystal-clear audio that no other traditional compression driver can rival.
To match the incredible high-frequency performance of Peavey’s ribbon driver, the RBN 110/RBN 112 enclosures are equipped with dual-voice coil neodymium Scorpion® speakers which feature Peavey’s exclusive field replaceable basket technology.
Features:
- Two channel XLR/1/4" combination inputs
- Mic/line level selection
- 1,500 Watts peak power output
- On-board advanced digital signal processing
- Processed thru output enables DSP to be used with external subwoofer
- Direct thru output with combine function
- 12" dual voice coil neodymium Scorpion® woofer with field replaceable basket assembly
- Proprietary 120mm true Ribbon high frequency driver on low-coloration wave guide
- Two-way, bi-amplified, optimized loud speaker system
- Digital compression/limiting
- 9-band EQ
- Bass enhancement
- Delay 0-150ms
- 5-Year warranty
- Power amp VU meter with LCD display
- Internal temperature monitor
- Auto power off
- Setup wizard for easy configuration
- Program EQ presets
- Side and top handles
- Ultra-braced molded enclosure
- Multiple side and top fly points
- RBN 110 Dimensions (HxWxD, approx.): 21.5" x12.5"x 12"
Peavey RBN 112
- RBN 112 Dimensions (HxWxD): 24" x 14.07" x 14.07"/609.6mm x 357.4mm x 357.4mm; Weight: 39 lbs/17.7 kg
Features:
- Two channel XLR/1/4" combination inputs
- Mic/line level selection
- 1,500 Watts peak power output
- On-board advanced digital signal processing
- Processed thru output enables DSP to be used with external subwoofer
- Direct thru output with combine function
- 12" dual voice coil neodymium Scorpion® woofer with field replaceable basket assembly
- Proprietary 120mm true Ribbon high frequency driver on low-coloration wave guide
- Two-way, bi-amplified, optimized loud speaker system
- Digital compression/limiting
- 9-band EQ
- Bass enhancement
- Delay 0-150ms
- 5-Year warranty
- Power amp VU meter with LCD display
- Internal temperature monitor
- Auto power off
- Setup wizard for easy configuration
- Program EQ presets
- Side and top handles
- Ultra-braced molded enclosure
- Multiple side and top fly points
- RBN 112 Dimensions (HxWxD): 24” x 14.07” x 14.07”/609.6mm x 357.4mm x 357.4mm; Weight: 39 lbs/17.7 kg
Peavey RBN 215 Subwoofer
PRESS RELEASE: The RBN 215 powered subwoofers are at the very forefront of subwoofer technology. Maintaining full output down to 36Hz with 2,000 Watts total peak power and constructed of heavily braced 18mm birch plywood, the RBN subs are designed for years of rock solid low end reliability.
Incorporating modern digital signal processing, the RBN series features two XLR/1/4" combination inputs, a 3.5mm input, and a mic/line level selection. Each input features digital infrasonic high-pass filters, a 9-band graphic EQ, and delay. Each output features a sophisticated compressor/limiter and fourth order high-pass/low-pass filters for crossover function and external subwoofer incorporation.
Reliability is key when selecting a powered enclosure. RBN enclosures feature an internal temperature monitor combined with a variable speed cooling fan, plus level and clip indication to ensure optimal performance. Completely user-friendly, the speaker system features internal presets built into the DSP, allowing users to quickly select the speaker’s application or orientation via the LCD on the rear of the enclosure.
Combined with Auto-off power down and integrated fly points, the RBN series is perfect for installations where audio quality, reliability and efficiency are of the utmost importance.
Features:
- Two channel XLR/1/4" combination inputs
- Mic/line level selection
- 2,000 Watts total peak power
- On-board advanced digital signal processing
- Processed thru output enables DSP to be used with external speaker cabinet
- Direct thru output with combine function
- Dual 15" woofers
- Digital compression/limiting
- 9-band EQ
- Bass enhancement
- Delay 0-150ms
- Assignable crossover
- Power amp VU meter with LCD display
- Internal temperature monitor
- Auto power off
- Setup wizard for easy configuration
- Heavy-duty locking casters
- Ultra-braced cabinet assembly
- 5-Year warranty
- Power amp forced air cooling for maximum reliability
- Ground lift
- Pole mount
- Heavy-duty steel perforated grille
- RBN 215 Dimensions - In use position (HxWxD): 32.88” x 22.07” x 24.75” / 835.2mm x 560.6mm x 629mm (not including wheels, 4.06” / 103mm deep); Weight: 125 lbs/ 56.7 kg
Peavey RBN 118 Subwoofer
- RBN 118 Dimensions - In use position (HxWxD): 27.5" x 20.25" x 23.3" / 698.5mm x 514.4mm x 591.8mm (not including wheels, 4.06"/103mm deep)
Features:
- Two channel XLR/1/4" combination inputs
- Mic/line level selection
- 2,000 Watts total peak power
- On-board advanced digital signal processing
- Processed thru output enables DSP to be used with external speaker cabinet
- Direct thru output with combine function
- Digital compression/limiting
- 9-band EQ
- Bass enhancement
- Delay 0-150ms
- Assignable crossover
- Power amp VU meter with LCD display
- Internal temperature monitor
- Auto power off
- Setup wizard for easy configuration
- Heavy-duty locking casters
- Ultra-braced cabinet assembly
- 5-Year warranty
- Power amp forced air cooling for maximum reliability
- Ground lift
- Pole mount
- Heavy-duty steel perforated grille
- RBN 118 Dimensions - In use position (HxWxD): 27.5” x 20.25” x 23.3” / 698.5mm x 514.4mm x 591.8mm (not including wheels, 4.06”/103mm deep)