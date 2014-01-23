NAMM 2014: M-Audio unveils BX Carbon monitor range

NAMM 2014: M-Audio has announced a new extension to its affordable BX monitor series, the BX Carbon line, which features three new models - the BX5 Carbon, BX6 Carbon and BX8 Carbon.

Are these slightly upgraded versions of the BX line with a fancy new name and a flash paint job? Well, yes, basically, but the M-Audio BX5 D2soffered some of the best performance and value in their class, so we're happy to see M-Audio isn't resting on its laurels.

The BX Carbon series promises to deliver the "the most accurate imaging ever offered in the BX line" and has improved Class AB amplifiers, plus an Acoustic Space Control, which should allow for some tailoring to environment - always useful on affordable speakers that are unlikely to be destined for treated rooms.

Predicted street prices run from $149.99 USD/ €89.99/ £109.99 for the BX5 Carbon to $249.99 USD/ €139.99/ £169.99 for the BX8 Carbon.

Read the full press release below and click through the gallery to see the specs for each model.

M-Audio BX Carbon monitor series press release

With a new look and the most accurate imaging ever offered in the BX line, the BX Carbon Series brings musicians serious mixing capability in three new models.

Cumberland, R.I. (January 22, 2014) – Building upon the acclaimed history of the best-selling BX line of studio monitors, M-Audio now announces the BX Carbon Series, which feature optimized Class AB amplifiers and offer flatter response for truer and more accurate monitoring. The BX Carbon Series includes three models: BX8 Carbon, BX6 Carbon, and BX5 Carbon, which include eight-inch, six-inch, and five-inch woofers, respectively.

“The tweeter’s waveguide has also been enhanced for superior imaging and has been tailored to the new, superior frequency response curve,” said JC Sutherland, M-Audio Product Manager.

“That translates into a wider mix position—both the frequencies and the stereo information are translated reliably, which is of utmost importance given the many ways musicians use studio monitors. It’s about professional monitoring for any caliber studio.”

“With the technology available these days, studio size varies widely—from a nook in the corner of the living room to a fully finished basement—so we wanted to make sure the BX Carbon Series had all the bases covered,” said Sutherland.

In addition to the updated amplifier and waveguide, each BX Carbon monitor also features a dedicated Acoustic Space control, which offers easy low-end tailoring to different setups and environments.