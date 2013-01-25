NAMM 2013 VIDEO: Nektar Panorama P1

NAMM 2013: Check out the video above to see Niels Larsen of Nektar demonstrate the features of the brand new Panorama P1 controller launched at NAMM 2013 in Anaheim. FM got the chance to see the controller in action with Cubase and the much anticipated Bitwig Studio software.

close panorama p1

With a built-in display and four modes of operation, the Nekar Panorama P1 is intended to be a complete solution for controlling your DAW. Mixer mode, instrument mode and transport mode lend an instant helping hand to various parameters of your DAW, while internal mode makes the P1 in to a freely assignable MIDI controller.

Nektar screen

There are preset maps for most popular plug-ins but it's also possible to MIDI learn any parameter with a simple click-and-twist. Function keys allow for QWERTY key-command macro assignments for extremely swift functions. Add a new audio with a single button press, for instance.

Street price is expected to be $299/€269/£219