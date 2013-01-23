NAMM 2013: TC-Helicon VoiceLive Touch 2 unveiled

The VoiceLive Touch 2: worth getting your hands on?

NAMM 2013: Launched a couple of years ago, TC-Helicon's VoiceLive Touch has proven popular with singers (including Brett Domino) who want a decent range of vocal processing effects at their fingertips when they're on stage.

Now it's been revamped: the VoiceLive Touch 2 sports a completely reworked user interface, a supposedly unique kind of real-time control and new effects.

Find out more below or on the TC-Helicon website. The VoiceLive Touch 2 will be available in March priced at $599.99/€599.

TC-Helicon VoiceLive Touch 2 press release

The first vocal processor and looper to literally place control right at the singer's fingertips, the original VoiceLive Touch has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success - no doubt helped by influential artists such as Kimbra who has both showcased and championed its features to their full extent.

The artist pedigree is directly carried over in VoiceLive Touch 2 as feedback from professional users has been instrumental in development of VoiceLive Touch 2.

In A Nutshell

VoiceLive Touch 2 provides a complete suite of production-quality vocal effects, including Harmony. Its revolutionary new Touch Matrix interface with Slider FX™ allows precise real-time control and modulation, and the VLOOP™ Performance Looper adds exciting loop-specific effects to the mix.

The Effects

VoiceLive Touch 2 automatically takes care of vocal tone with adaptive EQ, compression, de-essing and gating. This frees the singer up to focus on the performance with hyperactive slaps and echoes, aggressive distortion and Hardtune in addition to sweetening effects like deep reverb, doubling and those uncanny TC-Helicon vocal harmonies.

Adaptive Tone - compression, EQ shaping and de-essing

Rhythmic effect creates Stutter and Chopper effects

From natural Pitch Correction to the infamous HardTune effect

Perfect Harmonies, reverbs, delays, doubling and more, much more

The User Interface

The new and large 2.5" LCD display helps build an easy-to-grasp visual image of the effects layout - and makes editing a cinch.

The Touch Matrix buttons allows one to explore adding and removing effects and tonal colors seamlessly while singing. Use the slider bar to rock, flutter and transform the sonic landscape. Each preset also has the Hit button ready to launch multiple effects with a single touch.

Create dramatic new sweep effects, browse presets and adjust levels with the slider

Jump between 36 performance functions fast in the Touch Matrix

Easy icon-based editing with deep editing available when needed

Looping

VoiceLive Touch 2's six-track looper offers lots of loop time and LoopAssist™ for better loops and effects like a resonant filter, stutter effect, and reverse to make one-person creations easy, unique and incredible.

Stereo looping of all inputs plus effects on up to 6 tracks

LoopAssist offers metronome and quantize for perfect loops every time

Loop effects include Reverse, Filter, Slow Speed, Squeeze and Squeeze Auto

In short, VoiceLive Touch 2 gives singers unprecedented creative control of their live sound with state-of-the-art vocal effects and performance looping in an intuitive touch layout. A major update of the original, VoiceLive Touch 2 gives singers even more opportunities to hone their instrument, create new sounds, and move the masses.

Feature List

9 button Touch Matrix speeds editing and control

Ultra-responsive Slider FX for hands-on experimentation

Hit button switches multiple effects from basic to shake it!

Advanced six-track vocal looper with midi sync and realtime loop-specific FX

Dedicated tap tempo button matches Delay and Rhythmic effects timing to live beats

Tone feature includes Adaptive EQ, Compression, Gating and De-essing

Perfect harmonies and pitch correction via Auto Key Detection

Simple effects customizing with styles and icons

Huge, free library of song and artist presets

Optional 3-button footswitch allows hands-free control

Reverb, modulation effects and tuner for guitar input

Innovative mic stand-to-desktop non-skid chassis

High quality mic pre-amp

USB for audio recording and playback, preset backup and more

Mic Control™ compatible

Effects List

µMod - creates flanger, detune, chorus and pitch dive effects

Delay - tempo-based or timed echoes, slap, and extensive filter styles selection

Reverb - super clean reverbs, from bright rooms to ornate halls and giant arenas

Harmony - up to 4 backup singers arranged by your guitar, keyboard or bed track

Choir - recreates the buzz of a large singing group, superb when combined with Harmony

Double - a solo or group of unison singers to fatten and widen your melodies

Transducer - simulates radios, megaphones and distortion effects

Rhythm - another tempo effect that creates chopper, panning and modern stutter effects

HardTune - Auto tuning, pitch and gender

Available: Late March 2013*

Price: $599.99 / €599