NAMM 2013: M-Audio announces M3-8 monitor

Three-way active studio monitor

The M-Audio M3-8 studio monitor offers three-way fidelity in a compact two-way footprint
NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: M-Audio has announced the arrival of a new studio monitor, dubbed the M3-8; featuring attractive real wood baffle, three-way fidelity and a host of other useful features.

Features:

  • Three-way fidelity in a compact two-way footprint
  • Real wood baffle; optimized internal bracing
  • Inline mid & high drivers offer superior imaging
  • 8" woven Kevlar low-frequency driver
  • 5" woven Kevlar mid-frequency driver
  • 1" silk dome tweeter with integrated waveguide
  • Tri-amp Class A/B power, 220 Watts total
  • XLR and 1/4" balanced ins; RCA unbalanced in
  • 3-band EQ with bypass; switchable low-cut filter
  • Rear-mounted volume and power control