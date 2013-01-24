NAMM 2013: M-Audio announces M3-8 monitor

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: M-Audio has announced the arrival of a new studio monitor, dubbed the M3-8; featuring attractive real wood baffle, three-way fidelity and a host of other useful features.
Features:
- Three-way fidelity in a compact two-way footprint
- Real wood baffle; optimized internal bracing
- Inline mid & high drivers offer superior imaging
- 8" woven Kevlar low-frequency driver
- 5" woven Kevlar mid-frequency driver
- 1" silk dome tweeter with integrated waveguide
- Tri-amp Class A/B power, 220 Watts total
- XLR and 1/4" balanced ins; RCA unbalanced in
- 3-band EQ with bypass; switchable low-cut filter
- Rear-mounted volume and power control