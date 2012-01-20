NAMM 2012: Sonnox announced as UAD-2 plug-ins partner

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Universal Audio (UA), a leading manufacturer of professional audio recording hardware and production software for Mac and PC, is proud to welcome Sonnox as Direct Developers for the UAD-2 Powered Plug-Ins platform.

This partnership will bring Sonnox's award-winning mixing and mastering plug-ins to UAD-2 DSP Accelerator hardware — widely regarded as the best audio production platform in the professional recording industry.

Based in Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom, Sonnox's uncompromising emphasis on quality, design, and flexibility have made their mixing and mastering plug-ins the tools of choice for quality-conscious sound engineers and producers. With Universal Audio's software development kit, Sonnox will be able to directly create software for the UAD Powered Plug-Ins platform, and to sell these plug-ins via UA's online store.

"We're glad to add Sonnox to our growing list of Direct Developers for UAD-2," says Matt Ward, President of Universal Audio. "The clarity and precision that is synonymous with their audio production plug-ins will give our customers unique choices for their music projects."

"We're excited that Universal Audio chose our award-winning mixing and mastering plug-ins to be added to their UAD-2 platform," says Rod Densham, Managing Director at Sonnox. "We're impressed with commitment to the quality of the software available on their platform, and looking forward to including our best plug-ins on UAD-2 in the near future."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Universal Audio and Sonnox

