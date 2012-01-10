NAMM 2012: IK Multimedia DJ Rig

Image 1 of 6 IK Multimedia DJ Rig Image 2 of 6 IK Multimedia DJ Rig 2 Image 3 of 6 IK Multimedia DJ Rig 3 Image 4 of 6 IK Multimedia DJ Rig 4 Image 5 of 6 IK Multimedia DJ Rig 5 Image 6 of 6 IK Multimedia DJ Rig 6

Leaving the land of guitars behind, IK Multimedia mix it up with a new iOS DJ app.

There's already plenty of DJ apps to choose from, but IK believe their latest app offers a much more professional feature set. Featuring, multiple crossfader curves, crossfade EQ, sample pads and much more.

IK Multimedia announces DJ Rig for iPhone

The pro-quality DJ mixing app coming soon...

January 2012 - IK Multimedia is proud to announce DJ Rig™, a full-featured, double-deck DJ mixing app for iPhone. DJ Rig provides instant song play from the device's music library, tempo sync, sample-based pads, performance recording and an arsenal of high-quality DJ effects. Together with the just-announced iRig™ MIX, DJ Rig is the most portable, pro-quality setup for mobile DJs and musicians.

DJ Rig stands out from the crowd of DJ apps with its complete set of professional features including some that are not found in any other app such as X-Sync. This mode allows anybody to automatically synchronize the app audio with any other external audio source. DJ Rig "listens" to the device audio input, determines its BPM tempo and syncs the app audio automatically.

DJ Rig features



Here are the DJ Rig features that put it on-par with the most popular DJ apps:

Direct access to iPod library and playlists

Automatic fast BPM detection with OnTempo™ auto-sync technology

Drag and zoom of waveform display

Deck controls: Volume, Pitch, 3-Band kill EQ, headphones and cross fader

Automatic looping: create loops with tempo divisions always on the beat

Live recorder allows recording of the full mixing gigs

Supports all major audio formats including MP3, AAC, WAV, AIFF

Landscape and portrait interfaces

Customizable deck interface

And here are features that only a pro-quality DJ app like DJ Rig can offer:

Effects deck with XY touch interface and 12 effects: Delay, Flanger, Crush, Filter High Pass, Filter Low Pass, Filter Band Pass, Compressor, Wah, Phaser, Fuzz, Reverb, Stutter

X-Sync mode detects the BPM from external audio sources in real-time and automatically syncs the tempo of internal decks to external devices

On-the-fly sampler with 4 banks of 9 pads with 10 pad sound banks plus expandable high-quality sample libraries and live sampling functionality

Accurate scratching engine modeled on real deck behavior with CloneDeck™ technology, for scratching with cut-to-the-beat for professional results

4 visual cue points per song

3 crossfader curves available

Auto level-detect and adjustment of the volume for each song to always create the perfect balance between decks

Crossfade EQ allows fading between decks with bass or high filters for perfectly smooth transitions

Multiple output configurations to work with any kind of audio setup



Pricing and availability



DJ Rig is coming soon for the iPhone/iPod touch with both a regular and free version. A universal iPad app is also in development and will be released shortly after. The regular version will be available for only $9.99/€7.99 and will offer all the 12 available effects and 10 pad sound banks. The free version will have no limitation other than a reduced set of 6 effects and 1 pad sound bank. The free version will be expandable to the complete set of features of the regular version via in-app purchase.



