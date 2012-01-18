NAMM 2012: Editors Keys launch 'studio quality' ipad mic

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Editors Keys has today launched one of the industry's first broadcast quality iPad Microphones, allowing users to record directly into an iPad 2, at up to 48Khz.

The new recording kit comes complete with the SL150 USB microphone, shock mount, USB cable, iPad 2 adapter cable and carrying case.

The great thing about the SL150 microphone is that it's also fully compatible with your Mac or PC, so you'll have a studio quality condenser microphone available for every recording situation.

"The iPad 2 is amazing, one of the most popular iPad 2 apps is Garageband, a great little recording studio package. The only thing which was missing, was the ability to record studio quality vocals or instruments onto your device, well now that's possible with the new Editors Keys recording kit." Says Mark B Brown - Company Director of Editors Keys.

Set up with the recording kit is simple. All you do is plug in the microphone to the iPad with the connector cable and the iPad offers you to record with an external USB audio interface.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Editors Keys.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter