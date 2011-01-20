NAMM 2011: Shure debuts SE215 sound isolating earphones

Shure se215

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Today, Shure Incorporated unveiled the SE215 Sound Isolating Earphone, featuring a newly developed Dynamic MicroDriver and a detachable cable, at the 2011 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

This professional quality earphone joins the ranks of the Shure's SE315, SE425, and SE535 Sound Isolating Earphone models.

Available in clear or translucent black, the new SE215 offers detailed sound with enhanced bass, and its design blocks out up to 90% of outside sound with unmatched comfort. The SE215 Earphones are ideal for performing on stage with an in ear monitoring system and also serve as the perfect upgrade for MP3 players.

"Rounding out Shure's Sound Isolating Earphone line, the SE215 comes in at the lowest price point, but like the other models, maintains the superior sound quality, durability, and style for which Shure is known," said Matt Engstrom, Category Director for Monitoring Products at Shure.

"With the SE215, we now have a complete line of earphones with a detachable cable for audio and music enthusiasts at all levels."

Shure Sound Isolating Earphones provide an unparalleled combination of sound signatures, noise isolation, and quality, in a small and comfortable design. All four models feature a detachable cable with wireform fit. The durable, Kevlar-reinforced cable also allows for easy replacement or customization for use with an iPhone or Smartphone.

It also significantly extends the life of the product and offers a more comfortable, secure fit.

SE215 Sound Isolating Earphones - The SE215 uses a Single Dynamic MicroDriver to deliver detailed audio with enhanced bass and impressive sound isolation. Available in clear or translucent black, both versions come equipped with a detachable cable for easy replacement or customisation and comes with an accessories package that includes three pairs of disposable black foam sleeves (S, M, L); three pairs of soft flex sleeves (S, M. L); and a carrying case.

SE215: Estimated RRP £99.99

The SE215 earphones carry a two-year limited warranty and will be available for purchase from select retailers in spring 2011.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Shure

