NAMM 2010: Tascam DR-680 is multi-channel portable recorder

PRESS RELEASE: The TASCAM DR-680 brings multi-channel portable recording within reach of any musician for polished live, location and surround recordings. Up to eight tracks can be recorded to solid-state SD card media at 96kHz/24-bit Broadcast WAV quality. Six mic inputs provide phantom power and 60dB of gain for great-sounding recordings with condenser microphones. Record the six microphones along with a digital S/PDIF source for 8 track recording.

Inputs can be monitored using a built-in mixer with level and pan controls for each input. The stereo mixdown can even be recorded along with the six mics for quick stereo playback of the event. There's even a built-in speaker to check recordings without headphones.

In addition to WAV recording up to 96kHz, the DR-680 captures stereo audio at 192kHz/24-bit for audiophile-quality masters. The DR-680 records up to four channels of MP3 audio for web-ready recordings. Two of the recorders can be connected with a cascade cable for up to 16-track recording on battery power. Multi-channel portable recording has never been as simple or affordable as the DR-680 from TASCAM.

Features

- 8-track portable recording

- Record eight individual inputs or six inputs plus a stereo mixdown

- Up to 96kHz/24-bit Broadcast WAV file resolution for 8 channels

- Stereo 192kHz/24-bit recording mode

- 4-channel MP3 recording

- Digital monitor mixing (level and pan) with recordable stereo mixdown

- Ideal for surround music and effects recording

- Cascade function for running two units together

- Pre-recording feature

- Auto-recording mode begins recording when the input reaches a certain level

- Mark function during recording/playback

- Edit functions such as divide and delete

- 128x64 backlit LCD display

- Powered through (8x) AA batteries or (included) PS-1225L adapter

- Records to SD/SDHC card media (not included)

Physical

- (6) mic pres with 60dB of gain and phantom power

- (4) XLR/1/4" (combi) mic/line inputs and (2) TRS 1/4" mic/line inputs

- Low cut filter and limiter on each input

- (6) RCA unbalanced line outputs

- S/PDIF digital in and out

- USB 2.0 (mini B) connection for computer

- Built-in speaker

- 1/4" stereo headphone output

- Included accessories: PS-1225L power supply, shoulder strap

- Dimensions: 7.95" W x 2.12" H x 6.93" D (202mm x 54mm x 176mm)

- Weight 2.65 lbs (1.2kg) without batteries

