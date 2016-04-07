Musikmesse 2016: IK Multimedia Miroslav Philharmonik Orchestra 2 CE released

MUSIKMESSE 2016: IK Multimedia has announced a new smaller version of the highly rated Miroslav Philharmonik Orchestra 2 software library.
The new Classic Edition features a smaller number of 16-bit, 44.1kHz samples. It includes a 10GB sound library with 733 instruments, compared to more than 58GB of sounds and over 2,700 instruments in the full version.
All of the multi-articulation key switch instruments from the full version are present in the Classic Edition, which includes ensemble and solo strings, brass and woodwinds, full orchestra, piano, choirs, mallet instruments, orchestral percussion and more.
None of the effects have been left out either, with a total of 34 effects taking in EQ, modulation, delays, reverbs and filtering.
Miroslav Philharmonik Orchestra 2 CE is available now at a special download price of €119.99 (inc. VAT) until June 1 2016, after which it will rise to the full price of €179.99 (inc. VAT). The instrument is compatible with 64-bit Mac and PC systems in VST, AU and AAX formats.
For more information, head on over to the IK Multimedia website.
Features include:
- Over 10GB of 16-bit / 44.1kHz samples
- Recorded and produced by jazz legend Miroslav Vitous
- Over 700 instruments that represent the full spectrum of Miroslav Philharmonik 2's emotionally expressive orchestral library
- Multiple articulations per instrument with articulation switching
- Comes with ConvoRoom convolution reverb with 3D GUI
- 34 high-quality studio effects from SampleTank 3
- 4 professional-grade mastering processors from T-RackS
- Multi-channel mixer-like Mix interface with 16 channels and 4 insert effects per channel, 4 stereo effect returns (with 5 insert effects each) and a master channel with 5 insert effects
- Access to the powerful instrument Edit page with 3 sample engines (including formant preserving pitch-shifting and time-stretching engines), 10 filter types and 8 macro controls per instrument for quick multi-parameter editing
- Based on SampleTank 3's powerful 64-bit engine
- Recorded at CNSO Studios in Prague
- Standalone workstation, DAW plug-in or add-on Instrument collection for SampleTank 3