Musikmesse 2016: IK Multimedia Miroslav Philharmonik Orchestra 2 CE released

Not to be confused with Windows CE of course.

MUSIKMESSE 2016: IK Multimedia has announced a new smaller version of the highly rated Miroslav Philharmonik Orchestra 2 software library.

The new Classic Edition features a smaller number of 16-bit, 44.1kHz samples. It includes a 10GB sound library with 733 instruments, compared to more than 58GB of sounds and over 2,700 instruments in the full version.

All of the multi-articulation key switch instruments from the full version are present in the Classic Edition, which includes ensemble and solo strings, brass and woodwinds, full orchestra, piano, choirs, mallet instruments, orchestral percussion and more.

None of the effects have been left out either, with a total of 34 effects taking in EQ, modulation, delays, reverbs and filtering.

Miroslav Philharmonik Orchestra 2 CE is available now at a special download price of €119.99 (inc. VAT) until June 1 2016, after which it will rise to the full price of €179.99 (inc. VAT). The instrument is compatible with 64-bit Mac and PC systems in VST, AU and AAX formats.

For more information, head on over to the IK Multimedia website.

Features include: