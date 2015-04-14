Musikmesse 2015: Zynaptiq previews Unmix::Drums plugin

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Zynaptiq is claiming a world first with Unmix::Drums, its new plugin. Using 'unmixing' technology, it's said to be capable of suppressing or boosting drum levels in a piece of mixed music.

There are obvious potential benefits here for DJs and remixers, but Zynaptiq also claims that Unmix::Drums could be useful for mastering and production purposes. It's said to deliver everything from up to +18dB of boost to complete drum removal, and offers frequency-dependent control of key parameters, a high-precision analyzer display, M/S operation and an output limiter.

Zynaptiq lists the potential applications for Unmix::Drums as follows:

Balancing drums against the rest of a song in mastering

Restoring dynamics to over-limited music in mastering

Unique EQ alternative for mixed music

Suppression of drums in sampled audio to remove "clashing" or "flamming" when mixing with new content

Drum extraction for creating new drum-kits

Drum removal for Mash-Up creation

"Drum Kill Switch" for Dj applications

Pre-processing for voice extraction or similar applications

Unmix::Drums supports sample rates ranging from 44.1kHz to 192kHz and works on mono and stereo material. It'll be available in VST, AU, RTAS and AAX formats for Mac and PC, though we don't yet know when or for how much.

Keep track of developments on the Zynaptiq website.