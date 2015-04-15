Musikmesse 2015: New recording hardware from Tascam

Image 1 of 4 Tascam DP-24SD: Who needs a DAW? Tascam DP-24SD: Who needs a DAW? Image 2 of 4 Tascam DP-24SD rear Tascam DP-24SD rear Image 3 of 4 Tascam US-20x20 Tascam US-20x20 Image 4 of 4 Tascam DA-64000 Tascam DA-64000

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Who needs a DAW (and all that computer/software/interface business) when you can still record directly into hardware?

Tascam invented the four-track Portastudio that kickstarted the home recording revolution, and its fresh-for-2105 DP-24SD model, which is being introduced at Musikmesse, is its most advanced yet.

Offering eight XLR preamps, there are enough ins to record a band simultanously across eight tracks, with a full-on 24 tracks available for playback during your mix. And provision for the latest fast SD cards means that there's limitless space for your sessions.

There are built-in effects - offering everything from compression, reverb and delay to amp simulation - and a colour display to cut down on confusion. Finally, a large 19-strong fader bank gives fast access to levels and more with minimal button pushing.

Prefer virtual?

But if you prefer your recordings more virtual, Tascam's new US-20x20 rack-mounted USB 3.0 audio interface, which is also being aired at Musikmesse, has enough skills to deliver any big recording job through your DAW.

Known as the 'twenty by twenty', it won't come as a surprise to find that it offers 20 simultaneous input channels when recording at 44.1kHz or 48kHz. Inputs come in the shape of eight dual-purpose XLR-TRS sockets, a pair of straight TRS ins and another ten ins via S/PDIF coaxial and optical digital connectors.

Ramp up the recording quality to 176.4kHz or 192kHz and you'll still have a thoroughly respectable 12 simultaneous ins and outs.

This pro package is rounded off with onboard DSP that delivers EQ, compression and reverb effects for each channel and MIDI and wordclock via BNC connectors.

And finally from Tascam there's the DA-64000, a backup recording system capable of committing 64 audio tracks from a DAW or live mixing station to super-safe SSD drive. A range of interface boards including MADI, DANTE, DigiLink, AVB and AES/EBU aim to make it feel at home in any pro recording environment.

DP-24SD

24-track digital Portastudio

12 mono tracks + 6 stereo tracks, 19 faders

Simultaneous playback of 24 tracks

Simultaneous recording of 8 tracks

44.1 kHz or 48 kHz sampling rate, 16 bit or 24 bit resolution

8 XLR/TRS combo connectors for inputs

Phantom power supplied on all inputs (switchable A-D, E-H)

Instrument-level input for direct recording of guitar or bass

Inputs A-H and each track equipped with 3-band EQ

Colour LC display and 12-encoder channel strip for simple operation

Dedicated controls for EQ, pan and effect sends

Peak-hold function for level meters on display

Stereo RCA output

2 effect send outputs (6.3-mm TS jack)

Headphones output with 70 mW per channel

Remote connector for optional RC-3F footswitch to enable hands-free control of several functions

Automatic punch in/out

Track bounce function

8 virtual tracks per track for alternative takes

Up to 99 locate marks per song

Various edit functions (copy insert, copy paste, move insert, move paste, open, cut, silence, clone track, clean out)

Editing on sub-frame level

Undo and Redo function with undo history

Dynamics effects for input (Limiter, Compressor, Noise Suppressor, Exciter)

Guitar multi-effects (Noise Suppression, Amp Simulation, Compression, Chorus, Flanger, Phaser, Tremolo, Auto Wah, Delay)

Mix-down effects (Reverb, Delay, Stereo Chorus)

Mastering tools (Equalizer, Multi-band Compressor, Normalizer)

Chromatic tuner

Metronome

File transfer via USB 2.0

Dedicated AC adapter included (GPE248-120200-Z)

Solid-state recording to SD cards for better shock resistance than hard drive recording

SD card included

US-20x20

High-quality Ultra-HDDA (High Definition Discrete Architecture) microphone pre-amps with ultra-low noise (EIN: -125 dBu)

Recording at up to 192 kHz/24 bit

Support for Windows and Mac operating systems

USB 3.0 computer connection for 40-channel audio transmission at 44.1/48 kHz or 24-channel audio transmission at 176.4/192 kHz

20 inputs/20 outputs available at 44.1/48 kHz/24 bit (10 analogue channels + 2 digital S/PDIF channels + 8 optical channels)

16 inputs/16 outputs available at 88.2/96 kHz/24 bit (10 analogue channels + 2 digital S/PDIF channels + 4 S/MUX optical channels)

12 inputs/12 outputs available at 176.4/192 kHz/24 bit (10 analogue channels + 2 digital S/PDIF channels)

Three selectable operation modes: audio interface, standalone micpreamp, digital mixer

DSP mixer with 4-band EQ and compression on each input channel (can be used in

Interface/Mixer mode)

Patch bay allows outputs to be assigned freely (can be used in Interface/Mixer mode)

DSP mixer settings can be stored in up to 10 scenes

USB Audio Compliance 2.0 for iPads and other iOS devices

Reverb effect can be added to the monitored audio

Low-latency monitoring via the DSP mixer

Inputs and outputs

Eight XLR/TRS combo jack analogue inputs with switchable phantom power (48 V)

Inputs 1 and 2 can be used for direct guitar input

Two TRS (balanced) inputs on rear panel

Input level range of 56 dB for using dynamic mics

Ten TRS (balanced) analogue outputs

TOS LINK optical digital multi-channel input and output (8 channels at 44.1/48 kHz, supporting S/MUX2 and S/MUX4)

S/PDIF coaxial digital input and output

BNC word clock input and output

Two standard TRS headphones outputs with 2 x 70 mW output power

Separate controls for line and headphones output levels

MIDI input/output

Other features