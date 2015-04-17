Musikmesse 2015: Audio Technica announces AT2020 USBi microphone

iPad musicians and podcasters rejoice - a new microphone option is available

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Audio Technica has unveiled its new AT2020 USBi microphone, which adds iOS compatibility to the AT2020 USB design.

It's broadly the same microphone, offering USB connectivity, 24-bit/96 kHz sampling and a 20-20,000 Hz frequency response, but now it can also be used with iOS devices, alongside Macs and PCs, and comes packaged with an included Lightning cable, as well as the original USB connector.

Audio Technica AT2020USBI microphone press release

Prolight+Sound sees the European unveiling of Audio-Technica's new AT2020USBi cardioid condenser USB microphone featuring iOS compatibility.

Combining high-resolution audio with increased connectivity options, the AT2020USBi adds a new level of sound-quality and convenience to Audio-Technica's USB microphone line.

Modelled after the critically acclaimed AT2020, this digital output mic features an A/D converter with a 24-bit/96 kHz sampling rate to deliver high-resolution articulation and intelligibility that's perfect for home studio recording, field recording, podcasting and voiceover use.

The AT2020USBi works with both USB and Lightning cables (included), so users can employ it straight from the box to digitally capture audio on the device of their choice: PC, Mac or iOS. The integrated gain control adds to the convenience, allowing users to adjust the input level directly on the microphone.

AT2020USBi features:

Condenser microphone with digital output for convenient, high-resolution recording

High-quality A/D converter with 24-bit/96 kHz sampling rate for superb, high-resolution audio

Mic gain control allows you to adjust input level on the mic itself

Smooth, extended frequency response ideally suited for podcasting, home studio recording, field recording and voiceover use

Compatible with Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, 2000, Mac OS X and iOS

Tripod desk stand with folding legs for secure and easily portable tabletop use

Included USB and Lightning cables provide ready connectivity to computers and iOS devices

AT2020USBi specifications:

Element: Fixed-charge back plate, permanently polarized condenser

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Response: 20 - 20,000 Hz

Power Requirements: USB (5V DC); Lightning (3.3V DC)

Bit Depth: 24 bit

Sample Rate: Up to 96 kHz

Controls: Mic gain control

Weight: 13.2 oz (374 g)

Dimensions: 6.38″ (162.0 mm) long, 2.05″ (52.0 mm) maximum body diameter

Output Connector: Micro-HDMI