Musikmesse 2014: Mackie "refreshes" SRM450 and SRM350 loudspeakers

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Mackie has announced a revamp of their industry standard portable loudspeakers, the SRM450 and SRM350 models. The new upgrades will feature a 1000 W platform as well as various sound customisation features.

Mackie Press Release

FRANKFURT - MARCH 12, 2014 - Mackie today announces an all-new, modern refresh of its industry mainstay portable loudspeakers - the new SRM450 and SRM350 High-Definition Portable Powered Loudspeakers. Featuring a powerful new 1000W amp platform, significantly upgraded sound quality and a host of easy-to-use digital sound-shaping tools, the new SRM450 and SRM350 deliver the unparalleled ease-of-use, professional sound quality and indestructible portability that made SRM a live sound legend.

"The original SRM450 was the first active portable loudspeaker and, today, is still the most recognized speaker out there. SRM has always meant pro performance and sound quality that's easy to use at an incredible price," remarked Greg Young, Mackie Product Manager, "The new SRM450 and SRM350 continue this legacy, offering improved power, sound quality and flexible tools perfect for any gig."

The all-new SRM450 and SRM350 both feature a powerful new 1000W amp platform paired with custom drivers, meeting the high-output demands of modern portable applications. Featuring two new powerful, but easy-to-use, audio tools, these new SRMs can simplify setup at the gig and produce results simply not found in any other speakers at this price. Choose between four application-specific speaker modes, each essentially re-voicing the SRM to sound its best for the application at hand. Also built-in is an intelligent feedback destroyer that makes sound check easier than ever. At the push of a button, SRM instantly identifies and eliminates feedback using up to four narrow 1/16th octave filters.

Audio Processing

Both models now benefit from Mackie's HD Audio Processing, which combines powerful patented acoustic correction DSP with optimization features like a precision crossover and driver time alignment and phase correction. The result is premium, professional sound quality that is noticeably more open and natural than competitive designs. Application flexible, the SRM450 and SRM350 feature an integrated 2-channel mixer with input-friendly Wide-Z™ inputs. Perfect for the singer/songwriter and more, just connect and easily mix multiple sources without the need for a separate mixer. Plus, with a wide range of mounting options and a rugged, lightweight polypropylene cabinet, SRM is extremely durable and portable.

"Never before has this level of SRM power, sound quality and ease of use been available in such a portable design. Plus, we lowered the price," concluded Young. "The power of SRM is now accessible to more people than ever before."

To get the full details visit www.mackie.com/products/srmseries or visit us during the 2014 Prolight + Sound show (Halle 8.0, Stand L56).

The new Mackie SRM450 and SRM350 will be available globally late Q2, 2014. The SRM450 will have a U.S. MSRP of $629.99. The SRM350 will have a U.S. MSRP of $519.99