Musikmesse 2014: Korg reveal Pa300 Professional Arranger

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Korg have unveiled details of the Pa300 Professional Arranger. Due this May, the keyboard is said to have captured the essence of Korg's popular Pa series at an entry-level price, and all within a compact design.

Among the eye-catching features on board are an enhanced RX (ReaL eXperience) sound engine for improved realism, over 950 pre-loaded sounds (including 64 drum kits) that are fully editable for customisation, four stereo effects processors and a four-band parametric EQ on the output, to assist with adapting the keyboard to different live settings. You'll also find an MP3 player and an upgradable operating system.

In addition, you may have noticed that Korg are sub-titling this model a 'Professional Arranger': in this department the keyboard offers automatic accompaniment with "realistic" backing patterns to prompt arrangement ideas, the idea being that you come up with the chord sequence, then the Pa300 automatically juxtaposes it with a suitable backing track.

Here are a few specs:

Enhanced RX (Real eXperience) sound engine offers improved realism and vivid sound

Massive internal Factory PCM equivalent to the best-selling Pa600

Elegantly designed and compact plastic cabinet includes a pristine amplification system

5" TouchView color TFT display

Easy layout and intuitive graphical interface with Search function for easy retrieval of any musical resource or file

Over 310 factory Styles, each including 3 Intros/Endings, 4 variations and 4 Fill In + Break, plus 8 Favorite and 3 User banks for storage of your favorite Styles. Enhanced Guitar Mode 2 provides even more realistic guitar parts.

Improved GM set for Standard MIDI Files, MP3 player with Transpose and Tempo Change, compatibility with popular Lyric formats including graphical (+G), Text Viewer and Score.

4 Stereo Master Effects (125 FX algorithms)

Fully programmable SongBook database based on Styles, SMF, Karaoke and MP3 files with instant recall of any song setting. User-definable custom lists, plus Filtering and Ordering options.

The Korg Pa300 is due May 2014, and will retail at £779.99. For more information, visit Korg.