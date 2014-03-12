Musikmesse 2014: Korg announces LP-180 digital piano

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Korg has today announced a great looking standup digital piano: the LP-180. Coming in white and black editions, the model aims to realistically reproduce the sound and feel of a genuine piano, with a "Natural Weighted Hammer Action" to give it that authentic touch.

Here are some of its key features:

A digital piano with a rich and authentic grand piano sound

Natural Weighted Hammer Action (NH) faithfully reproduces the touch of an acoustic piano

A total of ten sounds are provided, including electric pianos, and more

Reverb and Chorus effects for enhanced sound

Comes standard with the three-pedal unit that's indispensable for classical piano performance

Slim, stylish design

Equipped with a keyboard cover-the first model in this class for KORG

Two headphone jacks allow for private practice

According to Korg, the look of the LP-180 was just as important as its sound. In a statement, they said:

"The slim, stylish body of the LP-180 comes in your choice of black or white, ensuring that it will fit unobtrusively into your room layout and decor. Another crucial point which has not been overlooked is the sound. KORG is internationally famous as a manufacturer of studio quality synthesizers and keyboards, and its acclaimed grand piano sounds are built into the LP-180."

The LP-180 is due in April/May at a cost of £638.99. For more information, visit Korg.