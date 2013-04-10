Image 1 of 3 Musikmesse 2013: Vestax unveils VCI-400DJ Image 2 of 3 Vestax VCI-400DJ (top) Image 3 of 3 Software

MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Tokyo, Japan - April 10th 2013 - Vestax Corporation announces VCI-400DJ, a professional 4-channel DJ MIDI controller and 2-channel mixer with a versatile control surface, giving DJs full control over Serato DJ. The VCI- 400DJ will be displayed at Musikmesse 2013 in Hall 5.1 at Booth C90 from April 10th in Frankfurt, Germany.

VCI-400DJ and its ergonomic 4-channel control surface provides perfect control over standard DJ features such as cueing, pitch control, looping, FX control, track browsing/loading, triggering samples and scratching.

The symmetrical intuitive control surface consists of iconic Vestax features such as the high-resolution JOG wheels with torque & sensitivity control. The option to adjust each parameter enables DJs to tailor the functionality of the JOG wheels to the most suitable for their style. The large aluminum Filter knobs are also a distinctive Vestax feature that has been inherited from previous Vestax quality hardware. All buttons are backlit with high-intensity LEDs, and along with the built-in LED Meter input faders, the VCI-400DJ provides excellent visual support for DJs in any environment.

The integrated audio interface uses a studio-grade asynchronous USB streaming system, to provide low-latency, bit-perfect audio at 24-bit / 48 kHz resolution. This newly designed audio system combines a dual-core digital processor with carefully selected analogue components, to deliver clear and powerful sound. Users can also pre mix external inputs such from CD players and DVS interfaces with Trim, 3 band EQ and also apply Hi pass and Lo pass filters with the aluminum filter knobs. The 3 band EQ of the mixer function shares the same bandwidth, crossover and Q factor with the legendary PMC- 55 mixer. The Filters were designed to enable precise sweeps, and the low frequency response was designed to comply with sound systems in large venues.

The VCI-400DJ is bundled with Serato DJ for immediate DJ experience out of the box. Serato DJ delivers all the features and performance to meet the demands of DJs at the top of their game and sets the new standard for controller DJs.

Suggested Retail Price: $899/€799/£699. Availability: July 2013.