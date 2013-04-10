Musikmesse 2013: Nord Piano 2 HP announced

Image 1 of 3 Nord 2 Piano HP Image 2 of 3 Nord 2 Piano HP Image 3 of 3 Nord 2 Piano HP

MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The Nord Piano 2 HP lets you play, split and layer sounds from both the Nord Piano Library and the Nord Sample Library and features a versatile effect section, all in an ultra-lightweight package (11 kg / 24.25 lbs) with 73-keys.

All other features are identical to the Nord Piano 2 HA88.

Key features

500 MB memory for Nord Piano Library sounds

128 MB memory for Nord Sample Library sounds

Nord Triple Pedal support (sold separately)

Advanced String Resonance (Gen 1)

Pedal Noise (requires Nord Triple Pedal)

Comprehensive effect section with Modulation, Delay, Amp-simulation, Compressor and Reverb effects.

11 kg / 24,25 lbs

USB MIDI

Handmade in Sweden by Clavia DMI AB

Suggested Street Price: 2,399 EURO

Shipping: May 2013