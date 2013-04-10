More

Musikmesse 2013: Nord Piano 2 HP announced

Ultra-lightweight 73-key tweak of existing Piano 2 from Clavia

MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The Nord Piano 2 HP lets you play, split and layer sounds from both the Nord Piano Library and the Nord Sample Library and features a versatile effect section, all in an ultra-lightweight package (11 kg / 24.25 lbs) with 73-keys.

All other features are identical to the Nord Piano 2 HA88.

Key features

  • 500 MB memory for Nord Piano Library sounds
  • 128 MB memory for Nord Sample Library sounds
  • Nord Triple Pedal support (sold separately)
  • Advanced String Resonance (Gen 1)
  • Pedal Noise (requires Nord Triple Pedal)
  • Comprehensive effect section with Modulation, Delay, Amp-simulation, Compressor and Reverb effects.
  • 11 kg / 24,25 lbs
  • USB MIDI
  • Handmade in Sweden by Clavia DMI AB

Suggested Street Price: 2,399 EURO

Shipping: May 2013