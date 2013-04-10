Musikmesse 2013: Nord Piano 2 HP announced

Image 1 of 3
MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: The Nord Piano 2 HP lets you play, split and layer sounds from both the Nord Piano Library and the Nord Sample Library and features a versatile effect section, all in an ultra-lightweight package (11 kg / 24.25 lbs) with 73-keys.
All other features are identical to the Nord Piano 2 HA88.
Key features
- 500 MB memory for Nord Piano Library sounds
- 128 MB memory for Nord Sample Library sounds
- Nord Triple Pedal support (sold separately)
- Advanced String Resonance (Gen 1)
- Pedal Noise (requires Nord Triple Pedal)
- Comprehensive effect section with Modulation, Delay, Amp-simulation, Compressor and Reverb effects.
- 11 kg / 24,25 lbs
- USB MIDI
- Handmade in Sweden by Clavia DMI AB
Suggested Street Price: 2,399 EURO
Shipping: May 2013