Musikmesse 2012: Steinberg Nuendo Live announced

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012: Nuendo is Steinberg's long-standing post-production software, and the company has now announced Nuendo Live, a version that's specifically designed for live recording.

The emphasis, so we're told, is on "excellent usability, utmost stability and highest audio quality". The interface has been simplified for the live recording environment, and various other live-friendly features have been implemented, too.

Read on for more, and check out the Steinberg website. Pricing is TBC, though we know that Nuendo Live will be available in the second quarter of 2012.

Steinberg Nuendo Live press release

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today announced Nuendo Live, a dedicated live recording software solution for recording engineers, production houses and rental and staging companies. Based on the award-winning Nuendo audio workstation, Nuendo Live's sole purpose is to deliver the very best in multitrack recording to live professionals the world over.

"Nuendo Live is your devoted recording software application for professionals in the live recording industry," said Timo Wildenhain, product marketing manager for Nuendo. "Ushering in a new product era with Nuendo Live, we at Steinberg continue to pursue our goal to conceive and design tools and technologies tailored to the specific requirements of our customers."

Nuendo Live features an efficient user interface that observes the single-window concept without unnecessary options to avoid clutter and streamline processes. Dedicated live tools include its record panel displaying all the essential recording information, such as timecode, recording length and remaining disk space, a 60-second pre-record buffer and auto-save ensures that every second of each recording is always stored away in the background. Tracks are created on startup and armed simultaneously while easy marker track management helps to create markers on the fly.

Premium sound quality is guaranteed by the widely acclaimed Steinberg Audio Engine, bringing out the finest nuances of any live performance owing to its 32-bit floating-point resolution. Integrating seamlessly with Yamaha CL consoles, Nuendo Live displays all the CL console's channels with intricacies that include color schemes and many more. In addition, users can remote control Nuendo Live by using the console's touchscreen.

Nuendo Live provides an unlimited number of recording channels, EBU standard RIFF 64 Broadcast Wave File and multitrack output option for virtual soundchecks. Rounding out the comprehensive feature set are basic editing functionality and 64-bit support for Windows 7 and Mac OS X 10.7 systems.

Availability

Nuendo Live will be available through Steinberg and Yamaha resellers in the second quarter of this year.

Features at a glance