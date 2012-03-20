Musikmesse 2012: Boss VE-5 vocal processor

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Sing like a star with the VE-5 — a versatile, fun vocal processor that's easy enough for beginners but powerful enough for professionals.
Take it onstage and attach it to a microphone stand for real-time performance, or bring it to a studio or home and use it as a tabletop processor. The physical design of the VE-5 is compact and light, yet its effects are from the heavyweight division (derived from the popular VE-20 vocal processor). With battery operation and built-in phrase looping, the VE-5 is also an ideal tool for street performers who want to bring a new dimension of creativity to their act.
- Easy one-touch operation
- Six types of high-quality vocal effects inherited from the VE-20 (Reverb, Delay, Double/Harmony, Dynamics, Pitch Correct, Tone/SFX)
- Phrase Looper adds impact to real-time vocal performances, including harmonising and layered beatboxing
- Favourite Sound function provides immediate access to preferred sounds
- Ideal for live performance as well as tabletop setups (mic-stand mount included)
- Internal microphone for instant gratification
- Aux input for blending external music
- Battery operation for street performance (AC adapter sold separately)
Simple and Intuitive Operation
From beginners to professionals, all singers can enjoy great results with the VE-5. Even technophobes or non-musicians will embrace this creative processor thanks to its simple, intuitive operation. The handy Favourite Sound function, for example, lets you instantly access your preferred sounds with a press of button.
Diverse Applications
The VE-5 is perfect for live performers; the included mount lets you attach it to any standard microphone stand. Some of the VE-5's functions can even be controlled by footswitches, which is great for hands-free operation. When powered by batteries, the VE-5 becomes an ideal tool for street performance. The VE-5 also fits beautifully in homes and studios as a tabletop processor.
Great Presets and High-Quality Effects
The VE-5 has six types of high-quality effects and various special effects inherited from the VE-20. Dunk your vocal in smooth reverb or delay for broadening and deepening, or even out the level with the Dynamics function. Thicken your voice with the Double/Harmoniser and correct intonation problems with Pitch Correct. Get experimental with a robot voice, popular in electro-pop music, or use the onboard Distortion, Radio, and Strobe for unique and impactful special effects. You can even create iconic pitch-correct effects — a staple of many hip-hop and pop hits.
Built-In Phrase Looper
Layer and loop your voice with the VE-5's built-in Phrase Looper. You can generate harmonies with yourself in real time, or jam over your own looped beatboxing. This creative feature greatly expands the potential of real-time vocal performance.
