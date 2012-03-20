Musikmesse 2012: Boss VE-5 vocal processor

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Sing like a star with the VE-5 — a versatile, fun vocal processor that's easy enough for beginners but powerful enough for professionals.

Take it onstage and attach it to a microphone stand for real-time performance, or bring it to a studio or home and use it as a tabletop processor. The physical design of the VE-5 is compact and light, yet its effects are from the heavyweight division (derived from the popular VE-20 vocal processor). With battery operation and built-in phrase looping, the VE-5 is also an ideal tool for street performers who want to bring a new dimension of creativity to their act.

Easy one-touch operation

Six types of high-quality vocal effects inherited from the VE-20 (Reverb, Delay, Double/Harmony, Dynamics, Pitch Correct, Tone/SFX)

Phrase Looper adds impact to real-time vocal performances, including harmonising and layered beatboxing

Favourite Sound function provides immediate access to preferred sounds

Ideal for live performance as well as tabletop setups (mic-stand mount included)

Internal microphone for instant gratification

Aux input for blending external music

Battery operation for street performance (AC adapter sold separately)

Simple and Intuitive Operation

From beginners to professionals, all singers can enjoy great results with the VE-5. Even technophobes or non-musicians will embrace this creative processor thanks to its simple, intuitive operation. The handy Favourite Sound function, for example, lets you instantly access your preferred sounds with a press of button.

Diverse Applications

The VE-5 is perfect for live performers; the included mount lets you attach it to any standard microphone stand. Some of the VE-5's functions can even be controlled by footswitches, which is great for hands-free operation. When powered by batteries, the VE-5 becomes an ideal tool for street performance. The VE-5 also fits beautifully in homes and studios as a tabletop processor.

Great Presets and High-Quality Effects

The VE-5 has six types of high-quality effects and various special effects inherited from the VE-20. Dunk your vocal in smooth reverb or delay for broadening and deepening, or even out the level with the Dynamics function. Thicken your voice with the Double/Harmoniser and correct intonation problems with Pitch Correct. Get experimental with a robot voice, popular in electro-pop music, or use the onboard Distortion, Radio, and Strobe for unique and impactful special effects. You can even create iconic pitch-correct effects — a staple of many hip-hop and pop hits.

Built-In Phrase Looper

Layer and loop your voice with the VE-5's built-in Phrase Looper. You can generate harmonies with yourself in real time, or jam over your own looped beatboxing. This creative feature greatly expands the potential of real-time vocal performance.

