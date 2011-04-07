Musikmesse 2011: PreSonus launches StudioLive 16.0.2

Image 1 of 2 PreSonus StudioLive 16.0.2 Image 2 of 2 PreSonus StudioLive 16.0.2

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Following up on the runaway success of the award-winning StudioLive 16.4.2 and StudioLive 24.4.2, PreSonus has released the new StudioLive 16.0.2 digital recording and performance mixer.

Compact, portable, and rack-mountable (optional), StudioLive 16.0.2 is ideal for small bands, personal studios, intimate clubs, small churches, community organisations, rehearsal spaces—any application where you need a compact, high-quality live-mixing and recording system at a bargain price and don't need advanced features such as mixer subgroups and channel inserts.

The StudioLive 16.0.2 offers the same superb audio quality as the two larger StudioLive models, with high-headroom, 32-bit floating-point processing; critically acclaimed XMAX mic preamps; and 24-bit, 48 kHz digital converters with 118 dB dynamic range.

The new mixer also sports a pair of programmable, stereo, 32-bit floating-point effects processors, loaded with reverb and delay presets and assigned to dedicated FX buses.

Like the 16.4.2, the StudioLive 16.0.2 provides 16 input channels and an integrated FireWire interface, is designed for both studio recording and live sound, and comes with a tightly integrated, state-of-the-art software suite.

The 16.0.2 also presents the same friendly user interface and the same high-grade components as its two big siblings. But unlike the StudioLive 16.4.2 and 24.4.2, the StudioLive 16.0.2 has MIDI input and output, providing MIDI control over key mixer parameters.

Using an external MIDI controller (such as a footpedal) or MIDI messages transmitted over FireWire from your computer, you can control the main output level and effects output levels, recall effects presets and assign effects to the main bus, and recall global mixer Scenes. No other compact mixer currently has these features!

Input channels 1 through 8 have ¼" TRS line inputs and XLR microphone inputs with high- headroom, XMAX Class A mic preamplifiers. Channels 9 through 16 are configured as odd- even stereo pairs; odd-numbered channels have ¼" TRS line inputs and XMAX-equipped XLR mic inputs, while even-numbered channels offer ¼" TRS line ins but no mic inputs.

Channels 13 through 16 also have unbalanced RCA line inputs. Individually defeatable phantom power is provided on the 12 channels with mic preamps. The talkback section also features an XMAX mic preamp and phantom power.

You get four aux sends—enough to handle monitors for a small band or event—and adjacent channels and aux buses can be stereo linked. A stereo, 31-band graphic EQ serves the main bus.

The 16.0.2's Fat Channel processing section provides panning, phase reverse, high-pass filter, compressor, limiter, downward expander, and 3-band semi-parametric EQ to every channel, every aux, the two onboard effects outputs, and the main bus. The Fat Channel also offers extensive LED metering; mixer save/recall; and channel-strip save/recall/copy/paste.

StudioLive 16.0.2's built-in 16x16 FireWire computer interface enables easy computer recording and playback and works with any Mac or Windows audio software that supports Core Audio or ASIO, including all of the major DAWs.

Like all StudioLive mixers, the 16.0.2 comes bundled with PreSonusʼs new Capture 1.1 recording software for Mac OS X (including OS X 10.6) and Windows (including Windows 7).

Designed primarily for live recording, Capture is preconfigured to record with the StudioLive, so all mixer channels are correctly routed to Capture tracks. Launch Capture, open a new session, click once to arm all tracks, click on Record, and youʼre capturing the audio from all 16 channels!

It could not be simpler. You can drop markers and do simple edits but Capture is not intended to replace a DAW.

That's why StudioLive mixers come with PreSonusʼ Studio One Artist digital audio workstation software for Mac and Windows, which features unlimited track count, a full complement of PreSonus Native Effects plug-ins, and a great-sounding audio engine.

PreSonus offers a very affordable upgrade path from Studio One Artist to the even more-powerful Studio One Pro.

Every StudioLive mixer is bundled with PreSonus Universal Control, which includes Virtual StudioLive (VSL) bidirectional mixer-control software for Mac and Windows. VSL provides bidirectional control of channel and main-bus levels, Fat Channel parameters, aux mixes, effects, and the graphic EQ.

You get a visual overview of your StudioLive settings so you can see, tweak, and organise them and can easily manage your presets and Scenes. Controlling a StudioLive with VSL is as easy as drag-and-drop.

You can even wirelessly control the StudioLive 16.0.2 from an Apple iPad running PreSonus' SL Remote, available free from Apple's App Store.

Just set up a wireless network between the iPad and a Mac or PC running VSL, and SL Remote will control VSL, which in turn controls the StudioLive mixer. SL Remote is designed for the iPad, taking advantage of touchscreen control portrait vs. landscape views, and other iOS features.

Outstanding ease of use, superb sound quality, roadworthiness, extensive onboard processing and metering, a tightly integrated FireWire interface, state-of-the-art recording and control software—the StudioLive 16.0.2 delivers everything you need for small-scale studio and live applications.

This newest addition to the StudioLive family brings high-quality mixing and recording capabilities to musicians who, until now, could never have afforded them.

