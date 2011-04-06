Musikmesse 2011: Alesis unveils MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio electronics and musical instruments, announces the MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX, an eight-channel audio mixer with digital effects and a built-in high-resolution, multi-channel recording interface.



Musicians and engineers will find the MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX to be designed for easy integration into computer-based recording environments. Whether they are mixing a band or sub-mixing a group of inputs such as a drumset, musicians will find the MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX to be easy to use, rugged and feature-packed.

Users can employ the MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX's four XLR inputs with independent gain pots on channels one through four and switchable phantom power supply for condenser microphones.

They can also use the MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX's eight 1/4-inch inputs for instruments, and pairs of RCA jacks for line-level audio sources. Guitar players will enjoy a guitar-direct input, enabling them to plug their instruments directly into the mixer for amp-free recording.

Engineers and musicians know Alesis for digital signal-processing technology, and Alesis has given the MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX a range of studio-grade effects. Studio owners who already have their own effects processing gear will appreciate the MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX's auxiliary input, which is assignable to pre and post-fader points in the audio signal path.

Engineers will also appreciate that the MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX offers them flexible EQ controls including sweepable parametric midrange controls on channels one and two.

In addition to complete mixing, the MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX contains a USB recording interface that transmits audio to a connected Mac or PC at up to 24-bit, 96kHz resolution.

Musicians and engineers can plug the MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX's class-compliant USB connection into their computer and enjoy a digital-direct stereo connection with virtually any audio software application.

The MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX sends each of the eight input channels plus the 2-Track input to the computer individually, and enables stereo monitoring from software.

The MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX comes complete with a copy of Steinberg Cubase LE digital audio workstation (DAW) software. Cubase is one of the most popular DAWs in the world thanks to its intuitive approach to composing, recording, editing and mixing.

"High resolution, 24-bit audio has become more and more popular," said Dan Radin, Product Manager, Alesis. "With the MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX, musicians and engineers can embrace this high standard live and in the studio."

The MultiMix 8 USB 2.0 FX will be available from musical instrument and professional audio retailers in Q3 2011.

