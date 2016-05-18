Mooji's favourite music software
Mooji-cal
Having earned plaudits while operating as Kramnik, his techno alias, Spanish producer Mooji is now back with Double Agent (out now on Kram Records), an ambitious new album that explores jazz, dub and indie dance.
The new record blends live instrument recordings and electronics, and Mooji’s current setup includes a fine selection of plugins. Click through the gallery to read all about them.
Cableguys VolumeShaper
“I have this on almost every channel. It makes your life much easier by automating volume curves automatically (by bars). And, more importantly, it adds feeling and layers to your tracks. Considering it's like €30, I think it's probably one of the best investments I've ever made for the studio!”
Waves SoundShifter
“Another totally indispensable tool I have on every channel (sometimes including percussion!). In my opinion, one of the best ways to create your own sound is by pitching every single sound in the track. So I use this all the time, like the VolumeShaper, in order to mix the tone by ear rather than by note. It’s especially useful because some elements will sound better when they're a bit off pitch. Also very cheap!”
Native Instruments FM8
“Not that I'm discovering anything new here, but it just sounds amazing. I'm a firm believer in soft synths for the majority of parts except bass (for that I use the Minitaur), and I use this one mostly for groove parts. I could spend all day listening to it...”
SoundToys Decapitator
“After you try this a couple of times, you'll never go back to a simple bass sound (no matter how good it sounds). Decapitator adds character and grunge to your parts, and the bass should never leave home without it (or, as an alternative, FabFilter’s Saturn). Another SoundToy I use all the time is the mighty FilterFreak, of course.”
Arturia Moog Modular V
“It's unbelievable to think that you can fit this into a laptop, but it still provides the most amazing pads. I tend to use pads in most tracks because they create a warm environment for the other parts to live in. And this one is one of the best at those deep drone sounds that make you feel hugged...”