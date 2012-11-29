Me in my studio: Kramnik

"The studio you see here is at my home in Madrid and, as you can see, it's pretty small. The main reason is that I don't have space for a bigger studio right now, even though I don't think I really need one anyway.

"I started producing about 3 years ago, so at first there wasn't a need for something big. But, as time went by and I started working on the album, I went on a gadget frenzy and started buying everything I needed for production. But, right now I don't really need anything else, because the whole idea was to move to a 100% mobile studio."