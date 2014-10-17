MIA Awards 2014: MusicRadar Microphone Brand of the Year Award
AKG
The Music Industries Association Awards - better known as the MIA Awards - take place once again this year at London's Park Plaza Riverbank hotel on 18 November.
Ahead of the winner being announced at the ceremony next month, and having counted up your votes, we can now revea (in alphabetical order) the final shortlist of brands in contention for the first MusicRadar Microphone Brand of the Year Award. First up, it's AKG...
About AKG
In the world of pro audio, AKG microphones and headsets have been synonymous with excellence for several decades.
Around the world recording studios, radio and TV stations, opera houses and famous stages count on AKG products. Internationally known musicians and show-stars have frequently been seen using our high-quality microphones and headphones for many decades.
Audio Technica
About Audio Technica
Established in 1962, Audio-Technica is a worldwide group of companies devoted to the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of problem-solving audio equipment.
Initially known for state-of-the-art phonograph cartridges, Audio-Technica now creates high-performance microphones, headphones, wireless systems, mixers and electronic products for home and professional use.
Blue Microphones
About Blue Microphones
"Blue Microphones was founded in 1995 with the belief that technical innovation and cutting-edge design can combine to create a family of audio tools that not only look inspiring, but sound like nothing else on the planet."
Røde
About Røde
"RØDE Microphones is committed to providing our customers with products that represent the ultimate in value, performance and user satisfaction.
"We achieve this through our ongoing investment in research and development, the use of the latest manufacturing technologies to improving the quality, performance and production efficiencies. But most importantly we listen to people who use microphones."
sE Electronics
About sE Electronics
"The UK's No.1 Microphone brand. sE mics are used by more studios, project studios, musicians, bands, producers and engineers over any other mic manufacturer in the UK."
Sennheiser
About Sennheiser
"For more than 65 years our name has stood for top-quality products, true sound and tailor-made solutions for every aspect of recording, transmission and reproduction of sound. We want people to not only hear all aspects of sound, but also to feel it, too."
Shure
About Shure
"With a history of audio innovation spanning over 80 years, Shure has turned a passion for making great microphones and audio electronics into an obsession.
"No wonder Shure continues to set the worldwide industry standard for superior microphones and audio electronics."
Sontronics
About Sontronics
"From the day Sontronics was conceived, my passion has been to design innovative products capable of delivering outstanding results. To this day, we have always ensured that our products are built to the highest standards yet remain realistically priced and ultimately affordable." - Trevor Coley, Founder & MD, Sontronics
