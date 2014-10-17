MIA Awards 2014: MusicRadar Microphone Brand of the Year Award

Since 1947, AKG has been synonymous with premium sound quality for musicians, sound engineers and music lovers

The Music Industries Association Awards - better known as the MIA Awards - take place once again this year at London's Park Plaza Riverbank hotel on 18 November.

Ahead of the winner being announced at the ceremony next month, and having counted up your votes, we can now revea (in alphabetical order) the final shortlist of brands in contention for the first MusicRadar Microphone Brand of the Year Award. First up, it's AKG...

About AKG

In the world of pro audio, AKG microphones and headsets have been synonymous with excellence for several decades.

Around the world recording studios, radio and TV stations, opera houses and famous stages count on AKG products. Internationally known musicians and show-stars have frequently been seen using our high-quality microphones and headphones for many decades.

REVIEW: AKG C1000 S review

(Reviewed in Future Music)