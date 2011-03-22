Loleatta Holloway dies aged 64

American soul singer Loleatta Holloway has died aged 64 following a short period of ill health. Her manager Ron Richardson broke the news last night.

Holloway was perhaps best known for her 1980 disco hit Love Sensation, which was later sampled by Black Box for their 1989 club smash Ride On Time. Her vocals were originally used without credit, but she successfully sued the band and received an undisclosed share of the royalties.

This is just one of many occasions on which Holloway's vocals have been sampled, while she also a sang on Dan Hartman's original version of Relight My Fire, which was later covered by Take That. Salsoul Orchestra classic Runaway features her vocals, too.

Fans and fellow artists have been expressing their condolences on Twitter since news of Holloway's death broke.

Loleatta Holloway - Love Sensation