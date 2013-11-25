Live performance loop player C3N Play arrives for iOS

A new live performance loop player for iOS has appeared by the name of C3N Play.

Promising "a new way of playing music", users can improvise performances together using the app's in-built library of loop packs. Triggering and performance is controlled via C3N's futuristic-looking interface, which the developers pitch as "carefully designed" to offer a "free workflow."

Features include:

Play and stop loops

Manipulate volume, high pass filter frequency, low pass filter frequency, and resonance

Create performances from collections of playing loops

Arrange scenes of loops in a performance

Play and stop scenes

Add loops to a playing scene

Remove a loop from a performance

Clone and delete a performance

In- app purchase of loop packs

C3N Play is free for an introductory period, and users are encouraged to increase their loop library via in-app purchases. To find out more, visit the App Store.