Live performance loop player C3N Play arrives for iOS

A new live performance loop player for iOS has appeared by the name of C3N Play.
Promising "a new way of playing music", users can improvise performances together using the app's in-built library of loop packs. Triggering and performance is controlled via C3N's futuristic-looking interface, which the developers pitch as "carefully designed" to offer a "free workflow."
Features include:
- Play and stop loops
- Manipulate volume, high pass filter frequency, low pass filter frequency, and resonance
- Create performances from collections of playing loops
- Arrange scenes of loops in a performance
- Play and stop scenes
- Add loops to a playing scene
- Remove a loop from a performance
- Clone and delete a performance
- In- app purchase of loop packs
C3N Play is free for an introductory period, and users are encouraged to increase their loop library via in-app purchases. To find out more, visit the App Store.