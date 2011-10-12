Live 24-song Ableton Live, Akai APC40 mash-up

Back in June, we drew your attention to Don't Hold Back, Just Push Things Forward, a 9-song live mash-up that was created using Ableton Live, an Akai APC40 and some video editing software.

Its creator, Ithica Audio's Chris Evans-Roberts, has now upped the ante by releasing a 24-song audio/visual collage, Rolling In The Beat, which is currently racking up the views and can be watched above.

But how was it put together? "With this new mash-up we really wanted to push things as much as possible by combining as many videos as we could and bringing the track to a huge crescendo in the middle (the mash-up's working title was Crescendo when we were putting it together)," explains Chris.

"The track is centred around an acapella of Adele's Rolling In The deep which continues through the track, repeating while the other elements are added in one by one.

"As with our previous mash-up, the video was created with an Akai APC40 and Ableton Live 8. The audio and APC40 video were recorded live in one take. We have performed our previous a/v mash-up live using Arkaos Grand VJ linked to Ableton but unfortunately, the sheer number of videos in this new mash-up required the video elements had to be added afterwards using Adobe Premiere Elements."

It's another impressive addition to the mash-up canon, certainly, though we'll leave you to decide whether it tops Madeon's 39-song effort from earlier this year. The full list of songs sampled is as follows:

The Prodigy - Mindfields

Ludovico Einaudi - Nightbook

Haddaway - What Is Love

The Streets - Turn The Page

4th Avenue Jones - Move On

Layo & Bushwaka - Love Story

Adele - Rolling In The Deep

The Killers - All These Things That I've Done

Death in Vegas - Aisha

Beyonce - Crazy In Love

Felix Mendelssohn - A Midsummer Night's Dream

DJ Shadow - Organ Donar

Destiny's Child - Bug a Boo

DJ Shadow - The Number Song (T La Rock - Breakdown / Don Covay - Bad Luck)

Daft Punk - Around The World

Queen/David Bowie - Under Pressure

Aretha Franklin - Deeper Love

Peter Carpenter - The theme from Magnum PI

Klaxons - Gravity's Rainbow (Soulwax remix)

Michael Jackson - Scream

The Verve - Bittersweet Symphony

Run DMC/Aerosmith - Walk This Way

Basement Jaxx - Do Your Thing

Faithless - Take The Long Way Home