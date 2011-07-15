Live 39-song mash-up video goes viral

A video that features just a static shot of a man using a Novation Launchpad to control Ableton Live might not sound like the most exciting of things, but this effort from Madeon - which sees him mashing up 39 songs - had us hooked throughout.

FL Studio was also involved in the production of Pop Culture, and there's a Novation Zero SL MkII on the desk too. We'll be impressed if you can even get close to naming all the tracks included; here's the full list:

Alphabeat - Boyfriend

Alphabeat - Fascination

Bag Raiders - Shooting Stars

Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling

Britney Spears - ...Baby One More Time

Capsule - Can I Have A Word

Chromeo - Momma's Boy

Coldplay - Viva La Vida

Daft Punk - Aerodynamic

Daft Punk - Around The World

Deadmau5 - Raise Your Weapon (Madeon Remix)

Deadmau5 - Right This Second

Ellie Goulding - Starry Eyed

ELO - Mr. Blue Sky

Girls Aloud - Biology

Gorillaz - Dare

Gossip - Heavy Cross (Fred Falke Remix)

Gwen Stefani - What You Waitin For (Jacques Lu Cont Mix)

Housse de Racket - Oh Yeah

Justice - DVNO

Justice - Phantom Part II

Katy Perry - One Of The Boys

Ke$ha - Take It Off

Kylie Minogue - Wow

Lady Gaga - Alejandro

Linkin Park - Crawling

Madonna - Hung Up

Martin Solveig ft. Dragonette - Boys and Girls

Michael Jackson - Billie Jean

Nero - Me and You

One Republic - All The Right Moves (Danger Remix)

One-T - Magic Key

Ratatat - Shempi

Solange - I Decided (Freemasons Remix)

Stardust - Music Sounds Better With You

The Buggles - Video Killed The Radio Star

The Killers - Losing Touch

The Who - Baba O'Riley (SebastiAn Remix)

Yelle - Que Veux Tu (Madeon Remix)