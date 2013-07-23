Kymatica unveils Audiobus ready iOS reverb app AUFX:Space

Developer Kymatica has unveiled AUFX:Space, the first in a series of "simple and powerful" Audiobus compatible iOS effect processors.

As it's name would suggest, Space is a reverb effect, which features a host of presets, room types and editable parameters within a relatively minimal and straightforward UI.

As well as being able to process other iOS apps via Audiobus, Space can be used with an iOS compatible audio interface on external signals.

AUFX:Space is available to buy from the App Store now, priced £2.49/$3.99

AUFX:Space features