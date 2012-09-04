Korg annouces microKORG XL+

Image 1 of 2 microKORG XL+ Image 2 of 2 microKORG XL+ colours

First there was the microKORG, then the microKORG XL and now it's the microKORG XL+ that's aiming to entice you into a bit of micro synth action.

Available in a few shiny colour variations and packed with even more updated sounds, it looks like a nice refresh to an ever-popular range.

The microKORG XL+ will be available in October 2012 at £407.99

KORG microKORG XL+ press release

Vintage ... and more!

With its unmistakably unique exterior and its inimitable sound, the microKorg set the standard for analog modeling synthesizers. The year 2008 saw the introduction of the microKorg XL, which inherited the microKorg's fat and powerful sounds, while adding keyboard staples such as electric piano and the CX-3 organ. And now, in the next evolutionary step, the microKorg XL+ delivers a fresh update to the sounds and design of the microKorg XL, making it the ideal compact keyboard.

Highlights

Even more vintage sounds, including the KORG SGproX piano, the M1 and the VOX organs

New program genre selector that fits today's needs

New yet nostalgic - black panel "new vintage" design

Featuring MMT - the distillation of Korg's analog modeling technology

Vocoder feature with included gooseneck microphone

The powerful effect engine you expect from Korg

Korg's proprietary natural touch mini-keyboard, designed with an emphasis on playability

Battery powered operation is supported for increased portability

More Vintage Sounds than Ever

Lush analog modeled synthesizer sounds that are characteristic of the microKORG have been freshly added to the microKORG XL+. In addition, for band use, the microKORG XL+ comes equipped with the piano sound from Korg's classic stage piano, the SGproX (famous for its ability to stand out in your band's mix), as well as its hard-edged grand-type electric piano. This compact package also includes sounds from the M1 and the VOX organ, vintage tape-type string and flute machines, as well as other gorgeous sounds from keyboard history. Each of these 128 programs are genuinely usable sounds, giving the microKORG XL+ plenty of variety to serve as your main keyboard or of course as a secondary keyboard in your rig.

Program genre selector

The microKORG XL featured a sound selector that lets you choose your sound using two large dials: "music genre" and "instrument category." The new microKORG XL+ offers an additional selection of

these "music genres" to fit today's fast-moving music scene. Now you can select a program that matches your song more intuitively than ever. For even more convenience, you can also leave one of the dials fixed and only use the other dial to make program changes during a song (music genre fixed), or use the dial to select vocoder variations (instrument category fixed).

New Yet Nostalgic - "New Vintage" Design

The microKORG XL+ projects a style that's reminiscent of vintage electric pianos, featuring a futuristic yet retro design with a stylish black panel. High-quality parts such as metal levers, dials that move with an audible click, and knobs with a sturdy operating feel are some of the ways that the microKORG XL+ outclasses other instruments in its range and enhances your experience editing synthesizer sounds.

MMT --- the distillation of Korg's analog modeling technology

The microKORG XL+'s sound engine uses MMT (Multiple Modeling Technology), borrowing from Korg's well proven wealth of analog modeling technology. The MMT sound engine has been featured on numerous products, and provides two oscillators that generate huge powerful sounds. Oscillator 1 (OSC1) gives you a total of seven types of oscillator algorithm to choose from, including formant waveforms such as human voice, and PCM/DWGS waveforms for vintage keyboard and strings. It also lets you use techniques that cannot be imitated on typical PCM synthesizers, such as cross modulation, unison, and VPM (Variable Phase Modulation). By taking advantage of modulation (sync or ring) with oscillator 2 (OSC2), it's easy to create complex and powerful sounds.

Vocoder Function with Included Gooseneck Microphone

The microKORG XL+ can function as a powerful vocoder that lets you connect a mic and use its audio input to shape the tonal character of the oscillator's sound to create "talking" effects. The vocoder consists of a 16-band filter bank that can simulate the vocoder sounds of the past and also shift the filter frequencies (Format Shift function) or adjust the level and pan of each band to dramatically change the sonic character. Using the Vocoder is an easy way to add sounds that can be found in today's popular electronic music. Since a gooseneck microphone is included, you can immediately start using thevocoder in your songs.

The Powerful Effect Engine You Expect From Korg

Two master effects utilize the effect engine that was brought to perfection in Korg's Kaoss Pad series, giving you a total of 17 powerful effect types including delay and echo effects as well as dramatic effects such as ring modulator and grain shifter. In addition, effects such as delay can be synchronized to MIDI clock for a wide range of possibilities in live performance.

Natural Touch Mini-keyboard

The new Natural Touch mini-keyboard offers an even better playing feel than ever before. The proportion of the keys has been adjusted to make chords easier to play, and the touch has been refined for greater ease when playing rapid phrases. The waterfall-type keys project an aura of sophistication, and they also help when playing a glissando.

Battery-powered for Convenient Portability

The microKORG XL+ can take advantage of the included AC adaptor or it can run on six AA alkaline batteries. Checking in at a mere 22 inches long and 4.4 lbs. in weight (main unit only; not including batteries or mic), the microKORG XL+ is a convenient size to take with you, opening up new performance possibilities on the go.

Expanded Sonic Possibilities via USB

By using a USB cable to connect the microKORG XL+ to your computer and using the sound editor software, you can edit all of the parameters easily from your computer. In addition to this software, you can also download preset program data from the microKORG and the MS2000/MS2000B free of charge to gain access to an even larger number of programs.

PRICE: £407.99 RRP (£339.99 RRP ex VAT) AVAILABLE: October 2012