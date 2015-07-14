Kölsch's favourite music software
Ableton Live
“Way back in the 90s, I started with tracker programs. I had no manual and no internet tutorials, so it was a real struggle, but also an education. That’s where I really learned about programming.
“After that, I graduated to Logic and discovered Ableton in about 2004. Even today, I find it way more logical than Logic.”
Lennardigital Sylenth1
“Sure, I know everyone is using Sylenth, but what can you say? It’s a fantastic synth. A lot of my basslines start here. To get that really full sound, I’ll have up to four different patches, each playing the same melody.”
iZotope Ozone 6 EQ
“EQ is sometimes a bit of a dark art, so it’s nice to be able to hear what a plugin is doing to the frequencies. You can really scoop out the sound and find exactly what you’re looking for.”
IK Multimedia Miroslav Philharmonik
“I’ve been using this for years. Strings, choirs, some pianos… All great quality sounds. And when you program a part, it actually sounds like real strings.
“It makes me smile when I think back to the early days, when I had to sneakily sample my friend’s synth if I needed a good string sound!”
IK Multimedia T-RackS 3
“This is probably the most important bit of software in my studio at the moment. Before a track goes for a final master, I do a rough mix in T-RackS and play it out in a club, just to find out if it needs any final adjustments.
“The best thing about T-RackS? It’s so, so, so, so quick!”