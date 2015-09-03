Klevgränd PressIt offers cross-platform multiband compression

Klevgränd has taken the algorithm from its Korvpressor and used it in PressIt, a new multiband compressor that's described as a "very sophisticated dynamic tool".

Available as an iOS app and VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac, PressIt comprises three compressors that work independently of each other. They're fed with the low, mid and high frequency bands of the incoming audio signal; you can then shape the signals before they're brought together. You also have the option of using a brickwall limiter at the end of the chain to prevent distortion.

Check out the video above for a taste of what PressIt can do. The plugin is available now from the Klevgränd website (the introductory price is $29.99 and you can download a demo), while the iPad version can be purchased from the Apple App Store for the introductory price of £3.99/$4.99.