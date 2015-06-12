Has Klevgränd reinvented the software compressor?

If you're sick of being confronted by new compressor plugins that look very much like ones that are already on the market, you need to check out Klevgränd's Korvpressor. This is an adaptive compressor/limiter with a simple interface that enables you to apply your compression in a very 'visual' manner.

Korv, of course, is the Swedish word for sausage (you knew, that, right?) and the GUI enables you to 'squeeze' your audio as if you were "stuffing an audio wurst".

The control set is simple - you can adjust the input gain, level of compression and the output gain - but the under-the-hood algorithms are said to deliver transparent compression on just about any kind of sound, including full mixes.

You can also adjust the low, mid and high frequency gains: check out Korvpressor in action in the video above.

Korvpressor is available now for iPad, PC and Mac. The iOS app can be purchased from the Apple App Store and is priced at £3.99/$4.99 (this price will rise on 30 June), while the AU/VST version can be bought from the Klevgränd website, where a demo is also available.