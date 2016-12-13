It turns out that the MacBook Pro's Touch Bar can be used as a piano

When Apple announced the new editions of the MacBook Pro, we speculated that its much-hyped Touch Bar might be a feature that you want but don't actually need.

Well, consider us put back in our box, as developer Utsire has just released the Touch Bar Piano. OK, it's only two octaves and probably isn't going to replace your 88-note hammer-action controller, but it is polyphonic and does come with a choice of 128 different instruments.

It goes without saying that this is only compatible with MacBooks that have a Touch Bar, but if you own such a machine, head on over to the Utsire website and download the Touch Bar Piano now.