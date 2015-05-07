Issue 292 of Future Music is on sale now

After NAMM - which we covered back in January - Frankfurt Musikmesse is the biggest event in the annual music technology calendar. As ever, FM were on the ground to check out all the latest developments and hottest new gear announcements.
There were several show-stopping reveals at this year's event, with at least three exciting announcements coming from one company alone: Roland. Not only did we manage to get fully hands-on with their hybrid beast the JD-XA, but we got our first glimpse of their foray into the realm of modular synthesis, with not one but two Eurorack systems unveiled. Grab the issue now to see all the show highlights.
Technique
Dynamic Drones - All you need to know about creating drones - from a simple held synth note, to intricate and evolving soundscapes
Additive Synthesis - Learn the ins and outs of additive, and see how it can create pads, leads, basses and more
D'n'B Breaks - A modern take on a classic sound. Learn how to create, process and rework breaks
Producer's Guide To... Mixing with UAD Apollo Expanded - Harness the full power of Universal Audio's revamped Apollo range, and the platform's latest mix plug-ins
Interviews
George FitzGerald - DJ and producer George FitzGerald talks about his move away from the dancefloor with debut album Fading Love
James Holden - We check out the studio and live setup of the Border Community owner, producer and modular master
The Track: Portico - The London trio break down the creation of the title track from their new album, Living Fields
Classic Album - Boca 45 of his football-inspired opus, Pitch Sounds
Reviews
- Teenage Engineering Pocket Operators
- Modor NF-1
- Audio-Technica AT5045 condenser mic
- Alesis SamplePad Pro
- Synchro Arts Revoice Pro 3
- And more...
Modular Monthly
In this month's modular column we test Dave Smith's pair of Eurorack offerings and explore the capabilities of spring reverb.
Samples
Foley FX- Add some real world textures to your tracks with this pack of 'found' dramatic sounds.
Sequencer Funk - The classic sound of funky arpeggiator and sequencer-powered basslines and leads.
Guitar Loops - Get all the six-string action you'll ever need with this assorted pack of loops and lines.