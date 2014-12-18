Issue 287 of Future Music is on sale now

It's taken a fair amount of work and a lot of debating, but this issue's Gear Of The Year cover feature has certainly been a lot of fun to put together.

We get so much music and production gear passing through FM HQ that it's often easy to forget about the last great instrument, effect or studio tool the moment something else exciting arrives to distract you. So it's always great to get a chance to revisit the cream of the crop once the dust has settled.

This issue is about more than just letting the FM team have another go on their favourite toys though. We've meticulously retested and reappraised the year's best instruments, effects, software and production gear in order to bring you our definitive guide to the most inspiring, exciting and essential tools you need to be adding to your studio in 2015.

Gear Of The Year

From synths to samplers, drum machines to DAWs, mics, monitors, plug-ins, effects and more. The ultimate guide to studio and production gear in 2014.

Technique

Creative Sampler Techniques - All modern DAWs have them and most of us use them regularly, but are you getting the most out of your sampler? Shake up your workflow with our guide...

Producer's Guide To... Native Instruments Polyplex - We show you how to get the most out of the modulation and randomisation tools in NI's new groove-generator

Interviews

Clark - Fresh off the back of one of the albums of the year, we go on stage with Warp Records mainstay Chris Clark

Com Truise - We talk synths, performance and remixing with the '80s-inspired US producer

The Track: Roni Size - The Drum 'n' Bass icon shows us how he created new Reprazent track Do It For The Masses, on video and in the mag

Classic Album - Mark Moore talks us through S'Express' hit debut Original Soundtrack

Reviews

Native Instruments S8

MOTU MachFive 3

Moog Werkstatt-Ø1

Novation iConnectMIDI4+

FabFilter Pro-Q 2

Focusrite Saffire Pro 26

And more...

Modular monthly

In the latest edition of our new modular synthesis column we test Transistor Sounds Labs' 16-step sequencer Stepper Acid and show you how to create a DIY compressor

Samples

Droneology - Sick of the same old pads and atmospheres? Add some texture with these warped guitar drones.

Totally Shaken - Need some shuffle? Check out this pack of electronic, acoustic and home-made shakers.

Minimal Techno - Less is more. Compile yourself some minimal bangers with these beats, hits and loops.