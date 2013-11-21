Issue 273 of Future Music is on sale now

Go ahead. Those insert slots were meant for inserts! Go crazy with a limitless supply of virtual effects or perhaps route your audio out into the real world and give it a taste of stompboxes, speaker cabs and more. It's all too easy to pile up effects in the pursuit of your own original (and invariably over-hyped and super-loud) sound. But payingattention to a few basic rules and knowing the right way to arrange your favourites will get you the sound you need faster, and one that's better suited to sitting in your track. Our Effects Chains Explained feature the guesswork out of the temptation for over experimentation and sets your sound on a course to greatness.

Speaking of which we're visited by creative royalty this month with our Flaming Lips feature and get In The Studio With the stunning Sub Focus as he shows off his skills on the title track of his new album. Don't miss the video too!

But as our cover shows, this month we're all about the new gear and Arturia's MicroBrute plays the perfect affordable analogue foil to Native Instrument's biggest and best, all-digital Maschine Studio powerhouse. Meanwhile the minisynths just keep on coming with the excellent Waldorf Pulse 2. And as ever don't miss our audio to hear them for yourself. Thanks for keeping it FM!

Click here to buy the latest issue in digital or print.